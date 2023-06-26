This is why Love Island fans are CONVINCED the Twitter challenge is set to return

Love Island fans are convinced the Twitter challenge is set to return.

The challenge, which hasn’t aired since the 2020 winter series, sees the Islanders read a number of tweets about the show – but there’s a twist.

Their names are blocked out of the tweets, meaning the contestants have to guess who the viewers are tweeting about.

The fan-favourite challenge, which was previously called Online Buzz, has caused a lot of drama in previous seasons.

One eagle-eyed viewer has since spotted a major clue that the challenge will return this season.

Twitter user Sana Rising noted that the show’s official Twitter account has added a disclaimer to its bio, which reads: “#LoveIsland, & @LoveIsland tweets and replies may be used on social, incl your name and/or Twitter handle”

Sana then wrote: “So it looks like the ICONIC Love Island Twitter Challenge could FINALLY be making it’s return as Love Island have updated their Twitter Bio. This is EXACTLY what this season needed, this challenge is going to cause CHAOS.”

This is EXACTLY what this season needed, this challenge is going to cause CHAOS#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/JEXCie2tcI — Sana (@SanaRavishing) June 24, 2023

While the news delighted a lot of fans, not all of them are convinced the Twitter challenge is actually coming back.

One tweeted: “I hope they do bring the Twitter Challenge back this Season—but I’m also sure that they’ve had this in their bio for a while now? I definitely saw it at the beginning of the Season.”

Another wrote: “They always have that in their bio they stopped doing the Twitter challenge because of the backlash it gave the contestants.”

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm.