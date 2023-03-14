Ad
This is why Love Island fans are convinced Ron and Lana will split soon

Love Island fans are convinced Ron and Lana will split soon, after a worrying comment Ron made during the final.

The couple came in second place during the 2023 winter series of the hit dating show, with Kai and Sanam winning the show.

During Monday night’s final, host Maya Jama asked Ron if he and Lana were planning on moving in together now that the show was over.

Ron, 25, said they weren’t planning on for the moment, and explained he wanted to “miss” Lana for a while.

Fans took to Twitter to react to Ron’s comment, with many calling it a “red flag”.

One viewer wrote: “Nah red flag already Ron. U wanna miss her for a bit. U wanna see what’s on the outside u mean.”

A second tweeted: “Ron said ‘I wanna miss her’ LMAOOO that boy has played the ultimate game!”, while a third penned: “Ron wants a break already and Lana is trying to convince herself it’s gonna work !”

