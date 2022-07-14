This is why Love Island fans are convinced Paige has LEFT the villa

Love Island fans are convinced Paige Thorne has left the villa, just days after Jacques O’Neill’s shock departure.

The paramedic was left heartbroken when her rugby player beau decided to quit the show on Tuesday, telling his fellow Islanders that he “wasn’t enjoying himself anymore” and that he wanted to “get back to himself”.

Shortly after his exit, fans began speculating that Paige would also leave the villa, with one viewer claiming Jacques was seen picking up the Welsh beauty from Heathrow airport.

A Love Island fan page also wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday: “BREAKING NEWS: According to close sources, Paige Thorne has reportedly left the Love Island villa! This comes after yesterday’s episode where we seen Jacques leave the villa.”

So apparently Paige has left the villa now?! — Dean Kerr (@Deankerr04) July 13, 2022

APPARENTLY PAIGE HAS LEFT THE VILLA OMG NO GIRL😭😭😭 #LoveIsland — leona (fan account)៹🤍 (@httpsbarr3tt) July 13, 2022

However, sources close to the show have told Goss.ie that Paige is still in the villa, shutting down the speculation.

It comes after she headed out on a date with bombshell Adam Collard on Wednesday night.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

