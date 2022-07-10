This is why Love Island fans are calling for the return of Movie Night

Love Island fans are calling for the return of Movie Night.

During last year’s series of the show, the girls and boys competed in a quiz, and the winning team got to pick which movie clip they want to see.

Instead of Hollywood movie scenes, the contestants got to see clips of themselves during their time in the villa and Casa Amor – which caused some serious drama.

The girls from this year’s series returned from Casa Amor earlier this week, and they were met by a dramatic recoupling.

They had to choose if they wanted to stick with their original partners, or recouple with one of the new boys they met in the Casa villa.

Likewise, the boys had to choose if they wanted to recouple with one of the new girls, or stay loyal to their OG partner.

Ekin-Su and Davide stayed loyal to each other, as did Gemma and Luca. However, everyone else recoupled.

Dami, Jacques and Andrew have since expressed their regret about recoupling with a new girl, and have been trying to win Indiyah, Paige and Tasha back.

But fans think the girls need to see footage of the boys with the new girls before they forgive them.

One tweeted: “Where tf is movie night cuz it looks like these couples are getting back together and Im not a fan.”

Another wrote: “We need a movie night soon because these girls are NOT getting the full truth.”

A third penned: “Why are all the old couples getting back together after everything that went down? Can we have movie night please!”

Where tf is movie night cuz it looks like these couples are getting back together and Im not a fan #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/6mVRZOCkWU — attiimahh (@FatimaLah6) July 10, 2022

CAN MOVIE NIGHT JUST HURRY THE FUCK UP #loveisland pic.twitter.com/eIFCZyzqdi — . (@atkonnabtk) July 10, 2022

How all the girls are gonna look on movie night #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/gGL3igpqN4 — Baehisn (@baehisn) July 10, 2022

We need a movie night soon because these girls are NOT getting the full truth #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/0sa32tVYWH — lolaaaa (@1014m41) July 8, 2022

Why are all the old couples getting back together after everything that went down? Can we have movie night please! #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/hda2riobG3 — Cata Jack (@katcajk) July 10, 2022

Couple up this summer with NOW, the home of brilliant entertainment!

NOW is the official sponsor of Love Island 2022 on Virgin Media Two.