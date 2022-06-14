This is why Love Island fans are already loving new boy Jay Younger

Love Island fans are already loving new boy Jay Younger, despite the fact he’s only just entered the villa.

The 28-year-old joined the show during Tuesday’s episode alongside fellow bombshell Remi Lambert – and he’s already made a big impression.

Within minutes of entering the villa, the Scotsman quickly caught the eye of Ekin-Su, who’s coupled up with Davide, but it’s what happened next that has everyone talking…

In a teaser clip for Wednesday’s episode, Jay appeared to clash with Jacques O’Neill, as he told him: “You’re a bit small for a rugby lad.”

In response, the rugby player said: “If you run at me I’ll flatten ya.”

It’s safe to say fans are loving the drama brewing between the boys, and viewers have already branded Jay their new fave Islander.

“Bit small for a rugby lad” noooo stop Scottish man is my new fave #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/ei2cWN2QvQ — who dis? (@popkulture_) June 14, 2022

“YOURE A BIT SMALL TO PLAY RUGBY” LOOOL INJECT ITTT #loveisland — Murad Merali (@MuradMerali) June 14, 2022

“You’re small for a rugby lad” HAHAHAHHA YEEEEEE tell that nonce #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/JLKUuiQ9IC — frank Evenin (@frankyeven) June 14, 2022

THANK YOU LOVE ISLAND THIS IS THE DRAMA WE WANTED #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/sfeZ8SaQaK — hooyatha uusheeg (@fuckgcses2022) June 14, 2022

BOYS DRAMA WHATTTTT😃😃 IM LOOKING FORWARD TO 23 HOURS FROM NOW #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/K9wJPcfezz — UglyyyEz (@ZefDeb) June 14, 2022

A BIT SMALL FOR A RUGBY PLAYER???? THE BOMBSHELLS ARE BOMBSHELLING #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/YOKycW4T3z — ♡ (@jxms16) June 14, 2022

Jay, 28, is an Investment Analyst from Edinburgh.

Speaking ahead of the show, he said: “I think I am going to be a supportive Islander, I think I am going to bring a lot of fun.”

“I think I genuinely have what most females want. I’ve got a good job, I think I am a good looking lad and I have a lot of fun so I feel like I could add a lot of value to their lives if they add a lot of value to mine.”

When asked why he’s currently single, Jay replied: “I’ve just been very indecisive. I think I am just not one to settle down easily.”

The 28-year-old also confessed he’s “very competitive” and “wouldn’t be afraid to go after a girl if I wanted them.”

Couple up this summer with NOW, the home of brilliant entertainment!

NOW is the official sponsor of Love Island 2022 on Virgin Media Two.