The couple announced their split over the weekend

This is why Kristin Cavallari has been ‘torn’ over divorcing Jay Cutler

Kristin Cavallari has been “torn” over divorcing Jay Cutler, because of their three kids.

The reality star and the former NFL star filed for divorce this month, and Kristen cited “irreconcilable differences” and “inappropriate marital conduct” in divorce papers.

A source has since told PEOPLE: “They have had divorce talks back and forth for a while. They didn’t want to get a divorce, because of the kids. Kristin has been very torn about it.”

The former couple share three children together – sons Camden, 7, and Jaxon, 5, and daughter Saylor, 4.

In her divorce filing, Kristin requested full custody of their kids, with “reasonable periods of parenting time” for Jay.

The source continued: “When she realized that it just wasn’t possible for them to stay married, her focus was on keeping things amicable.”

“She wants full custody of the kids, because she feels she is able to provide the most stable environment for them.”

“Kristin is strong and confident. She is also an amazing mom. If Jay wants to break their deal about keeping things amicable, she is not scared of fighting for what she wants for their kids.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Mar 19, 2020 at 3:03pm PDT

“Just because she wants full custody, it doesn’t mean she doesn’t want Jay to spend time with the kids. She just thinks the kids are better off living with her,” the insider explained.

Kristin and Jay announced their split in a joint statement over the weekend, which read: “With great sadness, after 10 years together we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce.”

“We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of.”

“This is just the situation of two people growing apart. We ask everyone to respect our privacy as we navigate this difficult time within our family.”

Check out our exclusive interview with Too Hot To Handle star Nicole O’Brien on our brand new weekly show ‘Goss Chats’, which is in association with top Irish aesthetic clinic Hause of JeJuve.

The Cork native opens up about the “indescribable tension” in the villa, her love for bad boys, and what the public reaction has been like since the Netflix show launched: