This is why Kourtney and Kim Kardashian are feuding

Kourtney and Kim Kardashian’s recent feud was explained during the latest episode of The Kardashians.

The Poosh founder broke down in tears after discovering her younger sister was collaborating with Dolce & Gabbana on a runway show, just months after she worked with the brand to design her wedding dress.

The mum-of-three, who married Travis Barker in Portofino last May, said to her sister Kendall: “It’s just legit copying my wedding.”

Kourtney, 44, continued: “She wasn’t happy at my wedding. Everyone else was like, ‘Whoa, this is amazing. We’re having the best time.’ She could never give acknowledgement.”

“She sees everything that I had there and takes it for her own.”

The Lemme founder added that while “no one has to get my permission” to work with Dolce & Gabbana, she felt that Kim collaborating with the brand so soon after her wedding took away from her special moment.

“If I did it to Kim, she would freak out. To me, it was more personal. I think that’s why it hurts my feelings,” she explained.

In her confessional, Kim denied any wrongdoing, saying she “couldn’t have been more mindful” of Kourtney ahead of her collaboration.

She recalled telling the brand: “Don’t do anything that Kourtney wore to her wedding out of respect for Kourtney.”

The SKIMS founder also pointed out that she had emailed the team “begging them” to postpone the project for a year.

The 42-year-old added: “What I’ve realized in this lifetime is that everyone has their own truth of how they think something happened. It’s all gonna come out on the show.”

Kim appeared to throw shade at the drama during a dinner with her mother Kris Jenner, Kris’ boyfriend Corey Gamble, and her sister Khloe ahead of the fashion show in September.

While proposing a toast, the mother-of-four said: “Cheers to Kim and Dolce & Gabbana—and to Kourtney… To the diva of all divas.”

The Kardashians is streaming on Disney+ now.

Check out the second episode of our brand new podcast Goss Island, where host Alan Cawley is joined by comedian Enya Martin.

The pair share their thoughts of this year’s cast following the first week, and discuss all the drama that went down.

Alan and Enya also share who their favourite, and least favourite, Islanders are so far – and reveal who they think will make it to the final…

Now live across all streaming platforms, including Spotify and iTunes, you can also watch the entire episode from start to finish on our YouTube channel.

Goss Island is brought to you by F&F, Fashion at Tesco.

Available in over 80 Tesco stores nationwide, F&F is your one-stop shop this summer season, with versatile pieces and wardrobe essentials to dress the whole family for a day out, a day at the beach or a BBQ in the back garden!

Explore their latest summer clothing collection – a perfect blend of style, comfort and versatility, in stores now.