This is why Kim Kardashian has publicly apologised to her sisters Kourtney and Khloe

Kim Kardashian has publicly apologised to her sisters Kourtney and Khloe for calling them “f***ing clowns” during a trip to Japan.

Back in 2018, the trio filmed an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians in Tokyo, where Kim brutally criticised Kourtney and Khloe’s outfits.

At the time, the reality star said she was “disgusted” by their “crazy outfits”, and likened them to circus clowns.

Five years since Kim savagely roasted her sisters style, the 42-year-old returned to Japan over the weekend, where she was spotted wearing a pink faux fur coat.

The coat is almost identical to one Khloe wore in Tokyo back in 2018, which prompted fans to demand an apology from Kim.

One Twitter user shared photos of Khloe and Kim wearing the coats, and wrote: “Well well well @KimKardashian apologize now!!”

On Sunday night, Kim poked fun at the situation as she shared photos from her trip on Instagram.

Kim shared a screenshot of the fan’s tweet, alongside an old clip of her criticising Kourtney and Khloe’s outfits on KUWTK.

In the comment section, Khloe wrote: “I’m waiting……”

Kim then replied: “I’m sorry Khloe and to Kourt too 💘🚫🤡.”

Kim was joined by her daughters North and Chicago in Japan over the weekend.

During their trip, they paid a visit to the Sanrio Store and Hello Kitty Cafe, and the Momofuku Ando Instant Ramen Museum.