This is why Kelly Osbourne has taken aim at Irish WWE star Becky Lynch

Kelly Osbourne has taken aim at Irish WWE star Becky Lynch over a joke she made about her late father, Ozzy Osbourne.

During the WWE’s Monday Night Raw show, which was broadcast from Birmingham, the wrestler referenced the Black Sabbath frontman during her address to the crowd.

Becky said: “The only good thing that came outta here died a month ago. But in fairness to Ozzy Osbourne, he had the good sense to move to L.A. Because if I lived in Birmingham, I’d die too.”

Her comments were met by shocked gasps from the crowd, and it wasn’t long before clips started circulating online.

Kelly Osbourne soon got wind of Becky’s joke, and took to social media to brand the wrestler a “disrespectful dirtbag”.

“Birmingham would not p**s on you if you were on fire. #birminghamforever,” she wrote in a statement on her Instagram Story.

“Shame on the WWE for allowing such things to be said about my father and his home!!!”

Kelly’s father Ozzy passed away on July 22nd at the age of 76.

His death came just weeks after his farewell concert in his hometown.

At the time, his family said in a statement: “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love.”

Ozzy’s health had rapidly declined in the past few years as he revealed he had been suffering from Parkinson’s disease since 2003 and had undergone seven surgeries in the past five years.

His health battle began more than two decades ago, when in 2003 he broke his neck after falling off a quad bike leading to some serious back surgery.

The musician was diagnosed with a mild form of Parkinson’s disease in 2003, however he only went public with the condition in 2020.

According to The New York Times, Ozzy’s official death certificate lists his cause of death as “acute myocardial infarction” – this refers to the death of tissue resulting from a failure of blood flow to an organ – and “out of hospital cardiac arrest.”

The certificate also stated that coronary artery disease and Parkinson’s disease with autonomic dysfunction were “joint causes” of death.

Submitted by the musician’s daughter Aimée Osbourne, the document noted his occupation as “Songwriter, Performer and Rock Legend.”

The publication also reported that on the day of Ozzy’s passing, an air ambulance flew to his family home near the village of Chalfont St Giles in Buckinghamshire, UK.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Air Ambulance service said that the team had been “dispatched to provide advanced critical care at an incident near Chalfront St Giles on 22 July.”