This is why Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s split has sparked a huge sexism row

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s split has sparked a huge sexism row on social media.

The Jonas Brothers star, 34, filed for divorce from the Game of Thrones actress, 27, on Tuesday – after four years of marriage.

Amid the news of their breakup, multiple news outlets quoted “sources close to the couple” who painted Sophie as a partier who felt trapped in their marriage.

Meanwhile, Joe was painted as a devoted father, as insiders claimed he has been solely caring for their two daughters Willa, 3, and DJ, 14 months, while on tour with the Jonas Brothers.

Earlier this week, MailOnline reported that Sophie “felt trapped” in her marriage to Joe and “isn’t ready” for the settled life her husband wanted.

A ‘friend’ told the publication: “Sophie feels like she’s only just waking up to what her life and reality really is.

“She became famous at a very young age, then married and had kids at a young age and never really had the teenage years of sleeping around and just having carefree fun with friends.”

“She feels like her life has stalled after Game of Thrones and so has her personal life. Since the kids came along, she’s feeling trapped. She’s the only person in her tight friendship group who is married with two children.

“Now she feels that she wants to make up for the time she’s lost as a young person. He (Joe) wants a more settled life but she’s not ready for that because she feels that she’s not even had a teen or young adult life,” the insider added.

Amid the flurry of insider quotes and exposés on their relationship, fans have taken to social media to defend Sophie – and have questioned why Joe is being praised for looking after his own children.

Fans have also questioned the origin of the insider information, and slammed the narrative that has been placed on the actress since the news of their split broke.

the way the media has been portraying sophie turner after the divorce was announced is so weird.. she needs to get behind me immediately pic.twitter.com/ddL3q0XH1k — kie (@criminalplaza) September 5, 2023

Getting some real sexist vibes from all the “Joe Jonas had to watch his kids” rhetoric. They’re his kids??? Yes they are Sophie’s too but a lot of these people are talking like it’s ridiculous for the father to take care of the children — Tia Rose Mele (@TiatheTiger) September 5, 2023

The former couple addressed the “speculative narratives” on Wednesday, as they confirmed their split in a joint statement shared to Instagram.

They wrote: “After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage.”

“There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

Joe filed for divorce from Sophie in Miami Dade County on Tuesday, stating that “the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken”.

Joe and Sophie famously tied the knot in Las Vegas following the Billboard Music Awards in May 2019.

One month later, the couple hosted a second ceremony at Château de Tourreau in Sarrians, France.