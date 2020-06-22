Davina McCall stood in for the mother-of-three

This is why Holly Willoughby unexpectedly skipped This Morning

Holly Willoughby has skipped Monday’s edition of This Morning – in order to take her children back to school.

The 39-year-old was replaced by Davina McCall on the ITV show alongside co-host Phillip Schofield.

The former Big Brother host explained why Holly was absent from the daytime programme.

“I’m here. Holly is doing something lovely today,” the 52-year-old told viewers.

“Holly is taking her children to school today, they’re all going back. It’s sort of a staggered affair and so quite complicated,” Phil added.

“I would imagine in houses up and down the country quite high emotion. So she’s taking her kids to school – as she should.”

Davina also confessed that she felt “nervous” as she fronted This Morning alongside the 58-year-old.

“I’m very nervous, but I’ll just follow you. You know what you’re doing,” she admitted.

Taking to Instagram, Holly shared a sweet photo of her and her children’s feet as she prepared to drop them off at school.

“The new norm… back to school… 🍎,” she captioned the post.

The news comes after she recently opened up about the struggles of being a busy working mum.

The TV presenter admitted she’s “riddled with guilt” about missing her children’s early school drop-offs to present the magazine programme.

“Becoming a mum was the only thing I knew I definitely wanted when I was growing up, but the image I had never involved me being a working mum. That’s the biggest challenge,” she told Red magazine.

“I’ve been riddled with guilt about getting that part wrong. You love them so much and you don’t want to mess them up,” she added.

Holly shares 11-year-old Harry, 9-year-old Belle, and 5-year-old Chester, with TV producer husband Dan Baldwin.

On this week’s episode of #GossChats – Ali Ryan chats to Aoife Walsh.

The former Miss Ireland opens up about postponing her wedding, being apart from her fiancé, and the lessons she has learned during lockdown.

#GossChats is sponsored by top Irish aesthetic clinic Haus of JeJuve.