THIS is why fans think Taylor Swift’s Reputation could be the next re-recorded album she drops

Taylor Swift’s re-recordings, along with the success of her Eras Tour has taken the world by storm in recent years, with many fans anticipating and speculating her next album drop.

Fans have taken to their social media accounts to theorize which album the 34-year-old is set to re-release next.

Taylor’s Reputation album was released in 2017, which led to the success of her global stadium tour and a Netflix concert film.

A new image of the singer’s boyfriend Travis Kelce has been released which shows his doning a “Reputation inspired outfit”, with many fans believing he his hinting at the album’s impending re-release.

The 34-year-old NFL player, landed in Baltimore on Saturday ahead of Sunday’s Chiefs-Ravens matchup wearing an all-black look.

The only non-black part of his outfit was a silver chain necklace that looked curiously like the chain necklace that Taylor wore on the cover of the hit 2017 album.

Can we talk about the chain around his neck that looks like the one Taylor Swift wears on the album cover for reputation?! Subtle but glaringly obvious 🐍🫶🏼✨ https://t.co/14YaGMXn8S — SamiBeth, Eras Tour 6/30 ✨ (@samibeth34) January 28, 2024

Fans now believe this might signal his support of his girlfriend’s impending Reputation (Taylor’s Version) release, which Swifties hope comes out this year.

Allegedly Taylor had registered the trademark “The Old Taylor” last December, a line made famous from her hit track, Look What You Made Me Do.

This has added to fans speculation of the album’s release.

🚨Taylor Swift has registered “THE OLD TAYLOR” trademark recently! Reputation (Taylor’s version) is coming soon‼️ pic.twitter.com/n3LBIvhdwt — Dhanush (@reputanush13) January 15, 2024

Swifties have also recently noticed that a lot of Taylor’s close friend group had changed their profile pictures on Instagram to black and white images, a nod to her album’s cover art perhaps?

One TikTok user pointed out that stars such as Blake Lively, Keleigh Teller, Travis Kelce, her brother Austin and Este Haim all changed their profile pictures to represent the album’s particular era.

Fans took to the comments to support the fans theory.

One wrote: “Not Killa Trav playing along 😭.”

While someone else commented: “This is a satisfying way to enter rep tv.”