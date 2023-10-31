This is why fans are threatening to BOYCOTT the upcoming season of I’m A Celeb

Fans are threatening to boycott the upcoming season of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Longtime viewers of the show have threatened to tune out following reports Nigel Farage is set to appear on the next series.

The former Brexit Party chief is said to be in advanced talks with show bosses.

The deal, rumoured to be worth up to £1 million, is being brokered by former winner Georgia Toffolo’s talent agency The Visionary Talent Agency.

A TV insider told The UK Sun: “Nigel has been at the top of the wish-list for I’m A Celeb bosses for years.”

“They’ve offered him a huge fee as they know he’ll drive up viewing figures. Ant and Dec will love this signing.”

“Nigel’s the ultimate Marmite character and won’t hold back in camp discussions. It’s a real coup. The casting team has nailed it. It’s shaping up to be a brilliant series.”

Speaking on his GB News show on Monday, Nigel admitted: “Several times since 2016 I’ve had I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! from ITV saying to me ‘come into the jungle’.

“And they’ve always offered me really quite substantial sums of money to do so, and I have always thought ‘no, it’s probably not the right thing for me to do’.”

The ex-politician confirmed the show has approached him again this year, and he is “giving it very, very serious consideration”.

Farage said: “Well, you’ve got about 10 million young people who watch that programme. These are people who don’t really watch the news or read newspapers, but they still care about the country they live in and their futures.”

A post shared by Nigel Farage (@nigel_farage)

“And actually, in many ways, the futures of young people in Britain had been blighted.

“They haven’t got the same opportunities that their parents and grandparents had and they’d love to look for solutions.

“So in my mind, if I was to do it, I might be able to connect with that audience because goodness me they all watch I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!”

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the show said: “Any names suggested for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! are just speculation. We’ll announce our line-up in due course.”

Ahead of the show’s return, the first official trailer, which was released on October 20, shows hosts Ant and Dec running the “five-star” Jungle Retreat.

However, all is not as it seems, as the popular duo are seen readying a bath with mealworms, and pouring a cocktail fountain of disgusting, grey liquid.

A voiceover says: “Come away with us, far, far away into the heart of a tropical jungle.”

“Dream beneath the stars. Savour exotic cuisine, unlike anything you’ve ever tasted before. Surrender yourself to the ultimate jungle experience.”

“Let us pamper you beyond your wildest expectations. You deserve this. We’ll give you the full celebrity treatment.”

Ant is then seen raking something into the sand, which is later revealed as ”Get me out of he..,” before the iconic theme music plays as an outro.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! returns this autumn on ITV1 and ITVX.

Check out the full rumoured line-up so far:

Alan Halsall

Alan Halsall is best known for his role as Tyrone Dobbs in Coronation Street, which he has played since 1998.

A source told The UK Sun: “Alan is a top lad with bags of personality so ITV are over the moon he’s in talks to join their 2023 cast.”

Alex Beresford

Alex Beresford, 43, is a presenter on Good Morning Britain.

He previously told The UK Mirror: “Out of all the shows, I would love to do the jungle.”

Danny Cipriani

Danny Cipriani is a professional rugby union player.

A source “confirmed” his participation to The Daily Mail, calling him “one of the most exciting signings for this series”.

Denise Van Outen

Denise Van Outen is an actress, singer, dancer and presenter.

She previously told The UK Sun: “I will do it at some point. I think I’m a Celebrity for my 50th birthday would be something nice to do,” and she is turning 50 next May.

Frankie Dettori

Frankie Dettori is an Italian jockey based in the UK.

A source told The UK Sun he has been lined up as a “superstar” signing, with producers hoping he will be “brilliant in the Bushtucker Trials”.

Josie Gibson

This Morning’s Josie Gibson is reportedly in talks with ITV to appear on the upcoming series of I’m A Celeb for a fee of £100,000.

A TV source said: “I’m A Celeb producers have begun negotiations with Josie’s team to try and lure her with a £100,000 contract. Talks are at an advanced stage.”

“Josie has been a fan of the series for many years and is interested and looking at the bigger picture of her TV career.”

“The stint could propel her into the mainstream and land her bigger gigs.”

Liz Truss

Liz Truss is a former British Prime Minister.

A source told The UK Sun: “High-level politicians are virtually guaranteed to create controversy in the camp – which equates to compulsive viewing for fans at home.”

She would be following in the footsteps of the UK’s former health secretary Matt Hancock, who was a finalist on the show last winter.

Nick Pickard

Nick Pickard is Hollyoaks’ longest-serving cast member.

A TV source told The UK Sun: “Tony from Hollyoaks – as Nick will always happily be known as – is an absolute soap legend and a huge signing for I’m A Celeb.”

“Soap stars always do brilliantly on the show because they come with a loyal following and they don’t come more down-to-earth and likeable than Nick. He would be fantastic and make great telly if he makes the final cut.”

“Of course Hollyoaks was recently moved online by Channel 4 so it comes at a helpful time for the soap too, helping introduce that younger online audience to Nick via I’m A Celeb’s huge reach.”

Olivia Attwood

Love Island’s Olivia Attwood was forced to quit the show after less than 48 hours last year.

She previously revealed she would “love to” return to the jungle for the 2023 series.

Sam Thompson

Made in Chelsea’s Sam Thompson is reportedly set to head Down Under.

“Sam is a great signing because he has a huge fan base and a funny self-deprecating personality.”

“It will be difficult if [his girlfriend] Zara [McDermott] is still on Strictly as she will be too busy to head out to the jungle to support him.”

“While it might put a bit of pressure on their relationship, it’s a huge year for them.”

The Vivienne

Popular drag queen The Vivienne won the first series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK back in 2019.

The Welsh native previously admitted: “Do you know what, I’ve never even thought about it really but what an absolutely amazing opportunity that would be. I’m petrified of spiders but get me to that jungle, I’d do it!”

“What a great life opportunity that I’m never going to get again… I am all for that.”