This is why fans are convinced Teddy Soares has split from his new girlfriend Casey Boonstra

Fans are convinced Teddy Soares has split from his new girlfriend Casey Boonstra.

The 28-year-old confirmed his romance last month, seven months after he split from Faye Winter – who he met on Love Island in 2021.

While the former financial consultant did not reveal who his mystery new girlfriend was, eagle-eyed fans uncovered her identity, after spotting “clues” on social media.

Last month, Teddy was on holiday model and actress Casey Boonstra – who has a whopping 1.6 million followers on Instagram.

The couple had been sharing similar photos from a trip to Kos in Greece, including snaps of the same beach and of the same meal.

Now, fans are convinced the pair have parted ways after returning to the UK and US respectively.

Although the pair remain following one another on social media, they have ceased liking each other’s posts.

Goss.ie has reached out to Teddy and Casey’s reps for comment.

According to her Instagram bio, Casey is from Australia but is currently living in Los Angeles.

During her early life, the 31-year-old was a World Acrobat Gymnast at YMCA for 10 years.

Casey has participated in and won a number of beauty competitions, including Miss Indy Australia and Miss V8 Supercars.

The model and actress currently works as a presenter on EDGEtv. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Casey Boonstra (@caseboon) According to her IMDb, she hosts a TV series titled In Real Life, in which she takes some of the top OnlyFans creators on action-packed adventures while getting to know them on a personal level. Casey was previously linked to popular YouTuber and professional wrestler Logan Paul, and Too Hot To Handle’s Harry Jowsey. It comes just weeks after Teddy gushed over his new girlfriend in an interview with The UK Mirror. He said: “Yeah, there’s definitely romance in the air, let’s put it that way.” “Sorry, I’m smiling just thinking about them. That’s my default thought – I’ll be thinking about the person I’m seeing right now.” “Overall, there is romance in the air. It is still early days so I don’t want to talk too much about it!” he added. Confirming his new relationship just a few days prior, Teddy told The UK Sun: “I am loved-up at the moment. Well maybe I shouldn’t say loved-up but I am seeing someone and really happy.” “It is early days and I’m not going to say who it is. We are just taking our time and getting to know each other.” “I think at this stage we are just finding out about each other and becoming best friends which is really nice. She makes me very happy. She’s a total vibe.” “I’m not sure I should be saying all this as I’ve not spoken about her before but yes I’m into her. She may not know it but yes I am really into her.”