THIS is why fans are convinced Taylor Swift will finally make a special appearance on Travis Kelce’s joint podcast

Taylor Swift fans have been left spiralling after a post on Travis and Jason Kelce’s joint social media page for their podcast New Heights, teased a very special appearance.

In a post shared on Monday, New Heights’ official X account announced that the podcast would return from its brief summer hiatus for a special episode featuring a “VERY special guest.”

The pair shared a photo of themselves side by side an outline of the special guest, with many theorising it was superstar and girlfriend of Travis, Taylor Swift.

92%ers, we’re coming back early for a special episode with a VERY special guest New episode Wednesday 7PM ET pic.twitter.com/dJW2KdDeFP — New Heights (@newheightshow) August 11, 2025

Swifties were certain that the outline belonged to Swift, who has been dating Travis for more than a year, even though the podcast made an effort to keep their identities private.

Other fans pointed out Jason’s choice of jumper, which was Taylor Swift’s Midnight Merchandise.

Fans also pointed out the episode would be released on the 13th, famously Taylor Swift’s lucky and favourite number.

“That looks like a Taylor silhouette if I’ve ever seen one,” one fan account replied to the New Heights post.

“The orange glitter background, [Travis’s] smile…i’m too scared to believe but i think yes,” another hopeful fan wrote.

Taylor herself has not yet been on the show, despite the Kansas City Chiefs star openly discussing his romance with the singer on the show.

The appearance would come just weeks after the pair finally went Instagram official, with a collection of sweet snaps posted by Travis.