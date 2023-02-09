This is why fans are convinced Stacey Solomon has secretly given birth

Fans are convinced Stacey Solomon has secretly given birth.

The Loose Women star, who is expecting her fifth child, has been noticeably quiet on social media the past few days.

In her last Instagram post, which was posted on Tuesday, the 33-year-old hinted she was due any day now.

Alongside a photo of her showing off her baby bump, the former X Factor star wrote: “🤍 Thank you for everything bump 🤍”

“Woken up with that feeling and so Just incase I don’t get the chance to say it tomorrow… I’m so grateful for them all. For every single time you’ve done this. 🥲🙏🏼”

Stacey has not posted on her feed or her Instagram Stories since, and fans think it’s because her baby girl has arrived.

One fan commented: “No posts today, I think bubba’s here 💞💞💞”

Another wrote: “No posts since this one, is baba here xx ❤️”

A third penned: “I have a feeling bubba is here, no posts, no stories that’s not like Stacey 😍”

This will be Stacey’s third child with her husband Joe Swash. The couple already share two children – a son named Rex, and a daughter named Rose.

Rex was born on May 23, 2019, and Rose was born on Stacey’s 32nd birthday on October 4, 2021.

Stacey is also mum to Leighton and Zachary from previous relationships, while Joe shares 13-year-old son Harry with his ex Emma Sophocleous.