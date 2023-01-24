This is why fans are convinced Molly-Mae Hague has secretly given birth

Fans are convinced Molly-Mae Hague has secretly given birth.

The Love Island star is expecting her first child, a baby girl, with her boyfriend Tommy Fury.

The 23-year-old has not posted on Instagram since Friday, and her boxer beau has also disappeared from the social media platform in recent days.

Fans think the recent the couple are not posting on the app is because Molly-Mae has given birth.

One follower commented on the influencer’s latest post: “She sooooo had the baby. Too quiet everywhere. 👀❤️”

Another wrote: “She must be in labour 🤔 no posts for a while 🫶🏻”

A third penned: “It’s too quiet!!!! Baby gal is for sure here 😍”

Molly-Mae’s last Instagram post sees her holding her baby bump while posing in a white robe.

The mum-to-be wrote: “I really couldn’t have asked my body to provide a better home for the first 9 months of our little girls life… so blessed to say my pregnancy has been a complete and utter dream🤍👼🏼”

Molly-Mae announced her pregnancy last September by a sweet video of the speech she made to Tommy during the Love Island final back in 2019, before cutting to an emotional clip of her boxer beau kissing her baby bump.

She captioned the post: “’I can’t wait for the adventures that we haven’t even dreamed of yet’ 👼🏼”