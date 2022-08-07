This is why fans are convinced Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson will get back together

Fans are convinced Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are going to get back together.

The on-off couple split for good last year, after it was revealed Tristan had fathered a child with another woman.

Khloe recently moved on with a private equity investor who she was introduced to by her sister Kim, but the couple recently called it quits.

Tristan has remained in Khloe’s life since their breakup as they have been co-parenting their four-year-old daughter True.

The basketball player and the reality star also welcomed their second child together earlier this week via surrogate – a baby boy.

Now that Khloe is newly single again, fans think the Good American founder will give Tristan yet ANOTHER chance.

One fan tweeted: “Just watch. She broke up with the new guy she was dating. She will go back to [Tristan].”

Another wrote under an article about Khloe’s recent breakup: “Yall know she’s gonna get back with Tristan.”

But according to E! News, Khloe and Tristan “have not spoken since December outside of co-parenting matters”.

Following the news they were expecting baby number two, a source told the publication: “The baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloe and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December.”

Khloe and Tristan first started dating back in 2016, but their relationship hit the rocks when the NBA star was accused of cheating – just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter True in April 2018.

The reality star controversially decided to stand by Tristan, but less than one year later, he was caught kissing family friend Jordyn Woods at a house party in February 2019.

Khloe dumped the basketball player for good, but she decided to give their relationship another chance in 2020 – after they grew close during lockdown.

Months later, the couple split again in June 2021 after Tristan was accused of cheating with Instagram model Sydney Chase, but the pair reconciled towards the end of the year.

Just weeks later, Tristan’s paternity scandal hit headlines in December, putting an end to his relationship with Khloe once and for all.