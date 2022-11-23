Ad
This is why fans are convinced Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner are back together

Fans are convinced Harry Styles and Kendall Jenner are secretly back together.

According to reports, both stars are recently single, after splitting from their respective beau’s.

Harry’s breakup from Olivia Wilde was reported earlier this month, following a two year romance.

Meanwhile, it’s understood Kendall quietly split from her NBA star boyfriend Devin Booker in October, after over two years of dating.

Following the recent breakdown of both their relationships, fans are speculating Harry and Kendall may have rekindled their romance.

The former couple were first linked in 2013, and dated on-and-off until 2016.

Fuelling the speculation, Kendall was recently spotted at Harry’s concert in Los Angeles with Hailey Bieber and her sister Kylie Jenner last week.

In a video that has since gone viral on TikTok, fans believe Harry blew a kiss in Kendall’s direction while performing his hit song Love Of My Life.

@sbayaaaa wait for Kendall at the end of the video #harrystyles #harryshouse #concert #la #jenner #kardashians #fyp ♬ Love Of My Life – Harry Styles

Despite their split in 2016, Harry and Kendall have remained friendly over the years.

The former couple have been spotted chatting at star-studded events like the Met Gala, and the former 1D star even invited Kendall to be his guest when he hosted The Late Late Show in 2019.

It’s safe to say fans are going crazy over the speculation, and have taken to Twitter to share their theories on ‘Hendall’ finally getting back together.

