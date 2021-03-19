The Tipperary native made history at Cheltenham this week

This is why everyone’s talking about Irish jockey Rachael Blackmore

Irish jockey Rachael Blackmore found herself trending on Twitter this week, thanks to her incredible performance at Cheltenham.

The 31-year-old won huge praise on social media after she became the first female jockey to win the Champion Hurdle.

After securing her sixth win of the week earlier today, Rachael was on track to make history again by becoming the first woman to win the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Sadly, she lost out to Jack Kennedy aboard Minella Indo when it came to the big race, as Rachael came second with A Plus Tard.

Despite the disappointment, Rachael concluded the festival by becoming the first female to be crowned Top Jockey at Cheltenham.

The Tipperary native has since been dubbed a “hero” on social media, and branded an “inspiration to all young girls”.

It’s official. Rachael Blackmore is the top jockey of the 2021 Cheltenham Festival! What a star! ⭐️#CheltenhamFestival #VMTVRacing pic.twitter.com/yI7jyxEPzN — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) March 19, 2021

Rachael Blackmore becomes the first female to win Top Jockey at the Cheltenham Festival. What an achievement.#CheltenhamFestival pic.twitter.com/MZ4krGktnV — bet365 (@bet365) March 19, 2021

Rachael Blackmore is top jockey at Cheltenham. Absolutely deserved and brilliant. Should be an inspiration to all young girls. Bravo. #Cheltenham — shane kirrane (@shanekirrane) March 19, 2021

Congrats to Jockey Rachael Blackmore for being crowned top jockey at the Cheltenham festival well deserved you have been fantastic throughout the four days of the meeting #cheltenhamfestival #HorseRacing 🐎 — DARREN (@DarrenCarleyLFC) March 19, 2021

Top jockey at festival. Rachael Blackmore, take a bow💚🇮🇪 Sometimes you get attached to something in racing, whether it be the horse, silk colours, owner, trainer and of this week it was the jockey for me. What a sport!🏇 #CheltenhamFestival — Jack Byers (@jack_byerss) March 19, 2021

best

/bɛst/

𝑎𝑑𝑗𝑒𝑐𝑡𝑖𝑣𝑒 1. of the most excellent or desirable type or quality. 👑 Rachael Blackmore is the 2021 Cheltenham Festival Top Jockey.#CheltenhamFestival pic.twitter.com/UVE3k582Xw — oddschecker (@oddschecker) March 19, 2021

It really has been ladies day everyday at the #CheltenhamFestival Rachael Blackmore Take a Bow! 🏆🏇🏼 — Aoife Boland (@BolandAoife) March 19, 2021

Rachael Blackmore has been named Champion Jockey at Cheltenham 🏆🐴🐴🐴🐴🐴 A brilliant week for the Irish jockey 🙌☘️ pic.twitter.com/Ec3gsUQfn1 — Take A Walk On The Wild Side (@Cre8tiveGenius2) March 19, 2021

Rachael Blackmore…..what an athlete, what a role model, what a jockey! 👑 🏇🏼 — Alex Hammond (@skysportsAlexH) March 19, 2021

This week has officially been named the Rachael Blackmore week — Sinéad Kissane (@sineadkissane) March 19, 2021