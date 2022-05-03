This is why everyone thought Dua Lipa was at the Met Gala

Dua Lipa found herself trending alongside the Met Gala hashtag on Twitter last night, despite the fact she wasn’t even there.

The star-studded event took place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on Monday, and the dress code on the night was “gilded glamour”.

While the pop singer has attended the Met Gala in the past, Dua skipped the 2022 event as she’s currently in the middle of her Future Nostalgia tour.

But while she was on stage at the O2 Arena in London, fashion fans were lead to believe she was getting ready to walk the red carpet in New York.

Rumours started swirling after a Twitter account shared photos of Dua in a Met Gala-worthy outfit, which would have been perfect for the theme.

They captioned the post: “dua lipa understood the entire assignment and ate

#TheMetGala.”

The viral tweet garnered over 28k likes, and 6k retweets.

While many fans believed the photos were of Dua getting ready for the 2022 Met Gala, others decided to set the record straight.

Fans later pointed out that the photos were actually taken on the set of the music video for her hit song ‘Demeanor’ with Pop Smoke, which was released last year.

Multiple accounts are falsely reporting Dua Lipa’s attendance at the #MetGala by sharing photos from her music video with Pop Smoke. pic.twitter.com/IB6ClLqcj7 — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingzz) May 2, 2022

While we didn’t get to see Dua on the red carpet this year, plenty of celebrities upped the style stakes for the prestigious Met Gala.

From Nicola Coughlan’s pink and black number, to Megan Thee Stallion’s gold goddess gown, check out our favourite looks from the night here.