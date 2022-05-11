This is why Coleen Rooney has been wearing a medical boot to court amid the Wagatha Christie trial

Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy’s highly-publicised Wagatha Christie trial kicked off at London’s High Court on Tuesday.

Rebekah, 40, is suing Coleen, 36, for libel, after she publicly accused her of leaking “false stories” to the press in 2019.

Over the past two days, the wife of Wayne Rooney has been pictured arriving at the High Court wearing a medical boot on her left foot.

.@ColeenRoo and @WayneRooney arrive at the Royal Courts Of Justice, London, as the high-profile libel battle between @RebekahVardy and Coleen Rooney enters its second day. pic.twitter.com/UNtq51cUn3 — Radio News Hub (@radionewshub) May 11, 2022

For those who don’t already know, the mother-of-four has been wearing the plastic air boot since she broke a bone in her foot back in March.

It’s understood the incident occurred while she was at home with her and Wayne’s four children – Kai, 12, Klay, 8, Kit, 6, and Cass, 4.

A source previously told MailOnline: “Coleen has had a fall at home and suffered a fracture. She was in quite a bit of pain and had to go to hospital.”

“It should take about six weeks to heal. Wayne is doing all he can to help as she is having to hop around and use a crutch.”

Wayne has been supporting Coleen in court amid the Wagatha Christie trial, and the former Manchester United player is set to give evidence in the coming days.

The ‘Wagatha Christie’ trial has been a long time coming, as Rebekah launched her libel suit against Coleen back in 2020 – after she accused her of leaking stories to the press.

In October 2019, the wife of Wayne Rooney claimed she planted false information on her private Instagram page and blocked everyone from her story – except Rebekah’s account.

The mother-of-four said stories about her basement flooding, returning to TV, and gender selection were only viewed by Rebekah’s account – and the false stories all made it into the press.

Coleen believed this was proof that the fellow WAG allegedly sold stories about her private life, but Rebekah has vehemently denied her claims – and is now suing her for libel.

In court on Tuesday, Rebekah’s barrister Hugh Tomlinson QC said his client “had no choice” but to bring the libel claim against Coleen to “establish her innocence and vindicate her reputation”.

The trial before Mrs Justice Steyn is expected to last six days, and Rebekah’s evidence will continue on Wednesday.