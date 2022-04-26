This is why Christine Quinn did NOT attend the Selling Sunset reunion

Christine Quinn missed the Selling Sunset season 5 reunion special after testing positive for coronavirus.

The reunion was filmed in Los Angeles earlier this week, and it is set to join Netflix on May 6.

Christine’s rep told TMZ: “Christine tested positive for COVID on Saturday and out of an abundance of caution, she did not attend the reunion.”

Queer Eye star Tan France hosted the reunion show, which will see the castmates discuss all the drama from the latest season.

New castmate Chelsea Lazkani joined Chrishell Stause, Heather Rae El Moussa, Mary Fitzgerald, Maya Vander, Davina Potratz, Amanza Smith, Emma Hernan, Vanessa Villela and Jason and Brett Oppenheim at the reunion special.

The major storylines of season five included Chrishell and Jason’s whirlwind romance and break-up, Maya and Vanessa’s decisions to leave The Oppenheim Group, and Emma accusing Christine of bribing one of her clients to work with her.