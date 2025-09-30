THIS is why Boyzone fans are ‘so disappointed’ with reunion announcement

While many fans were delighted by the announcement that Boyzone would be reuniting for one night only, with a huge gig in London’s Emirates Stadium, their Irish fans were left “so disappointed.”

It will be the biggest event of their career anywhere in the globe and the first time they have performed together since a five-night run at the London Palladium in 2019.

Announcing the huge news, the official Boyzone account wrote: “We’re going to be sharing the stage once again for a world exclusive headline show at Emirates Stadium on Saturday 6th June 2026.”

However, despite the great news for many fans, Irish fans wondered why an Irish group would not play their “final gig” on home turf.

Many suggested they should have played the Aviva, or Croke Park for their “world exclusive headline show.”

In the comments section, fans expressed their disappointment, as one wrote: “Ridiculous not doing and Ireland gig. Can’t believe they have forgotten where they came from . Been a fan since 1993. Just disgraceful.”

Another said: “No Irish date? The only place to see Boyzone in 2026?,” as a third expressed their sadness, writing: “Actually heartbroken, they’ve forgotten their true fans, the ones that were with them since the bingo halls of Cabra etc. obviously only thing that matters now is ££££. I really thought more of them 😢”

In a statement to The Sun, the group said of the special gig: “We’ve been truly blown away and humbled by the response to the documentary this year.”

“The love we’ve felt from fans all over the world has inspired us to create the ultimate experience together, headlining our own stadium show. The four of us can’t wait to stand together again and enjoy One For The Road.”

Although the entire band will never perform again due to Stephen Gately’s tragic death in 2009 from an unidentified cardiac issue, the surviving band members said the event will be a time to honour Stephen.

The band reformed in 2007 after initially breaking up in 2000 as its members pursued solo careers.

Between 2018 and 2019, Boyzone concluded their farewell tour, Thank You And Goodnight, and haven’t been on stage since.

Ronan Keating hinted at a potential reunion earlier this year when he stated that the band’s remaining members had discussed reuniting after the success of a Sky documentary miniseries about them.

Speaking on the Scott Mills Breakfast Show on BBC Radio 2, Ronan said: “The reaction was unbelievable, so we’ve obviously been talking about our story for the last 30 years, and we felt like that was kind of it, that maybe that was the end of the story.”

“And well, we’ve all been chatting over the last few weeks, and I think 2026 might be a year for Boyzone to maybe try and do something.”