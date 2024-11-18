This is who’s tipped to win I’m A Celebrity – after fans brand first episode ‘TV gold’

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here returned with a bang on Sunday night, with viewers branding it the “best first episode in ten years”.

The launch show saw a fresh group of celebrities enter the Australian jungle, and documented their hair-raising journey into camp.

This year’s cast includes WAG Coleen Rooney, Corrie star Alan Halsall, social media star GK Barry, Irish boxing champ Barry McGuigan, broadcaster Melvin Odoom, Strictly star Oti Mabuse, N-Dubz singer Tulisa Contostavlos, radio host Dean McCullough, McFly singer Danny Jones and Loose Woman star Jane Moore.

After the first episode aired on Sunday night, McFly star Danny Jones remains the favourite to win this year’s series.

However, Irish boxing champ Barry McGuigan has seen a surge in support since the launch show.

According to BetMGM, the former professional boxer is 7/1 from 10/1 after solid support from punters, and the ex-featherweight world champion is now fourth favourite to win the show.

GK Barry is another for money with the YouTuber 9/2 from 11/2, however Danny remains the clear favourite at 2/1.

UK Director at BetMGM, Sam Behar, said: “It was certainly an interesting opening to the new series of I’m A Celeb and we’ve seen a couple of noteworthy market movers already.

“Barry McGuigan is the big mover at 7/1 from 10/1 while GK Barry is now the biggest challenger to Danny Jones at the top of the market, with the YouTuber 9/2 from 11/2.”

Meanwhile, ITV has confirmed the launch episode achieved the biggest ITV overnight audience of the year outside of sport, with an impressive peak audience of 8 million viewers.

From 9pm – 10:45pm, I’m A Celebrity averaged a strong 7 million viewers across all devices.

In the first episode, half the stars were forced to down a welcome drink of blended bull’s penis and fish eyes with a vomit fruit garnish, before sprinting across a sprawling estate to reach a helicopter.

The celebs then had to complete a separate skydive as they raced to reach and pair up with one of their fellow contestants waiting for them on a beach.

The winners of the first challenge were Tulisa and Alan, making them first leaders of the camp.

This means they will be exempt from any chores, and allowed to sleep in a lodge with mattresses, duvets and pillows.

They will also be able to make up all the rules for the Im A Celeb camp, a task which has caused serious tensions between campmates in previous seasons.

As the celebs faced their first challenge head on, there was plenty of laugh out loud moments, mainly from GK Barry, who couldn’t seem to contain her screams.

After settling into camp, first leaders Tulisa and Alan decided that Danny and Barry should do the first Bushtucker Trial in order to win stars for their first camp dinner.

During the trial, Danny and Barry were locked in boxes filled with snakes as they had to crack open a series of padlocks to get to the stars.

But in a hilarious moment, Danny realised that a snake had found its way into his trousers, and settled on his crotch – much to the delight of Ant and Dec who couldn’t contain their laughter.

Fans have since taken to social media to praise the first episode of the series, branding it “the best in years”.

Others described it as “TV gold” and predicted its a “strong contender” to be the greatest series of I’m A Celeb in at least 10 years.

See how fans reacted below:

It hasn’t even been an hour and this season is already a STRONG contender for best season in at least 10 years #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/ljsH9cQaSo — con✰ (@itsconk) November 17, 2024

Episode 1 and we’ve already got the moment of the series #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/f8thiRCjXO — Dani (@danidelle23) November 17, 2024

This is one of the greatest bushtucker trial moments of all time I fear #imaceleb #imacelebrity pic.twitter.com/IwVvkehXTC — tasha louise ♡ (@eds_afterglow) November 17, 2024

Sorry but this was INSANE 😭 this is an unbelievable start to the series #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/apOtAsGGGw — 𝑺𝑯𝑨𝑭𝑪𝑭𝑪 (@shafcfc_) November 17, 2024

grace giving us absolute mass hysteria before she’s even got to camp… this is real television #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/inbqPGjW3P — bethany (@_beth_underwood) November 17, 2024

this has got to be one of the best first episodes of i’m a celeb we’ve had in a long while 😭😭😭 #imaceleb pic.twitter.com/2lqhxXPAy9 — nat (@natsiobhan_) November 17, 2024

so excited for this year. this first episode so far has been tv gold #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/4JeScpMvF0 — salma🇵🇸 (@xixmar) November 17, 2024