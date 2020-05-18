This is where you can buy Connell’s chain – made famous by Normal People

The chain has its own Instagram account

This is where you can buy Connell’s chain – made famous by...

It has become a worldwide hit among viewers and critics, but Normal People has also made stars out of it’s lead actors, and Connell’s necklace.

Connell’s chain has become a viral sensation, getting its own emoji on Twitter, and having its own Instagram page.

Now actor Paul Mescal, who plays Connell on the show, has revealed where you can get the exact piece of jewellery.

“It’s weird because it’s not like we were walking around the set and I was like, ‘This chain is going to be the sexiest thing ever’,” he told the I’m Grand Mam podcast.

“It’s a chain from Argos but I couldn’t tell you why it’s landed the way it had but it’s definitely had some sort of reaction amongst the audience,” he admitted.

Speaking about the obsession with the piece of jewellery, Paul, 24, said he thinks fans are connecting more with his character than the chain itself.

“I think it’s totally to do with the character and I think that’s the only thing that makes sense in my head,” he explained.

The actor added that if he hadn’t been wearing chains before, he would stop wearing them now, given the intense reaction online.

“Thank God I wore a chain beforehand because if.. I’ve been considering not wearing chains now but I was like no, f**k that,” he laughed.

