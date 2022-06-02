This is where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be during the Trooping the Colour instead of on the balcony

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have arrived back in the UK for Queen Elizabeth’s Platnium Jubilee celebrations.

According to The Sun, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived by private jet on Wednesday and were greeted by three of the Queen’s protection officers.

The couple, who travelled with their children Archie and Lilibet, were not invited onto the royal balcony for Trooping the Colour – but it has since been confirmed that they will join family members at the Major General’s Office to watch.

(As you have probably noticed, the operational note released by Buckingham Palace only names the senior working family members. Others at the Major General’s Office tomorrow, including the Sussexes, have been confirmed separately). — Omid Scobie (@scobie) June 1, 2022

Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex will appear on the palace balcony during Trooping the Colour alongside the Queen.

The Queen’s cousins, the Duke of Kent, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and Princess Alexandra will also be in attendance.

Prince Andrew, who was stripped of his military titles due to sex abuse allegations against him, will also not be present on the balcony.

The Platinum Jubilee, set for June 2 to June 5, will honour Queen Elizabeth’s historic 70 years on the throne.

During Meghan and Harry’s visit, the Queen will finally get to meet her great granddaughter Lilibet, whose named after her.

The couple will also be celebrating their daughter’s first birthday on Saturday, June 4.

Harry and Meghan were invited to attend the Platinum Jubilee celebrations after they privately visited the Queen at Windsor Castle in April.

In a statement at the time, a spokesperson said: “Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are excited and honoured to attend The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations this June with their children.”