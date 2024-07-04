This is where Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky stand one year after announcing their separation

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky are in no rush to get a divorce, despite being separated for over a year.

The popular Bravo couple announced their split last July, after 27 years of marriage.

A source told PEOPLE that the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 55, and The Agency founder, 54, are now “working on how to establish their individual lives while remaining connected as a family.”

The reality stars tied the knot in 1996, and share three daughters – Alexia, 27, Sophia, 24, and Portia, 16.

Mauricio is also stepdad to Kyle’s eldest daughter Farrah, whom she had from her first marriage to Guraish Aldjufrie.

“After being in a routine for decades, they have had a lot to figure out while navigating their new normal,” the source continued.

“Going through a separation has been challenging enough that no one is rushing to get a divorce.”

The insider added that the estranged couple are giving each other “as much love, space and respect as possible” as they move forward with their lives.

During her appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in October, Kyle revealed she was the one who initiated their separation.

The 55-year-old also revealed they were still living together at the time, however Mauricio has since moved out into his own place in West Hollywood.

Kyle admitted news of her and Mauricio’s separation devastated their “whole family” at the beginning.

She told Andy: “Our phones were blowing up, our kids were crying and wouldn’t leave the house. It was really, really difficult.”

“But now they’re much better and they’re really strong. They’re just so together and so smart and they’ve been my best, best, best friends.”

“I could not be more proud of them. They’re just amazing human beings. Thank God I have them through this.”

Kyle later slammed social media users who claimed she and Mauricio separated “just for ratings”.

“What human being would do that to their children? To their family?” she slammed, explaining that the narrative “bothers” her.

“I mean, that is just… Obviously those people are very ignorant, but it’s so annoying. I mean, I love you guys [at Bravo] and the show, but not that much.”

In a statement shared via social media last July, Kyle and Mauricio denied claims they were getting a divorce, but admitted they were having a “rough year”.

They wrote: “In regards to the news that came out about us today… Any claims regarding us divorcing are untrue.”

“However, yes, we have had a rough year. The most challenging one of our marriage. But we both love and respect each other tremendously. There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part.”

“Although we are in the public eye, we ask to be able to work through our issues privately. While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative.”.