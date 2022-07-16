This is where Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson stand ahead of the arrival of their second child

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are expecting their second child together via surrogate.

The on-off couple split for good last November, when their baby was conceived, after news of Tristan’s paternity scandal broke.

According to PEOPLE, Khloe will continue to co-parent with Tristan when their baby is born, but has no intentions of getting back with the NBA star.

A source told the outlet that Khloe doesn’t see herself as a “single mom”, and wants Tristan to be there when she and their children need him.

“Just like they do with True, Khloe will co-parent the baby with Tristan,” the insider said. “Tristan is the dad and Khloe wants him involved as much as possible. He is great with True.”

They added that the 38-year-old has a “great support system with a lot of help”, including her sisters Kim, Kourtney, and Kylie who all have children, and her mom Kris Jenner.

Another source previously told the publication: “Khloe and Tristan are not back together and have not spoken since December outside of co-parenting matters,” said an insider.”

On Wednesday, Khloe’s rep announced the former couple were expecting their second child together via surrogate.

“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November. Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family,” they said.

Khloe and Tristan are already parents to daughter True, 4, and TMZ have reported that their family’s new addition is either already born, or due any day now.

It has also been reported that the couple are expecting a baby boy.

While the pair openly spoke about considering surrogacy in the final season of E!’s Keeping Up With The Kardashians, they split after it was revealed that Tristan fathered a child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols.

Maralee became pregnant with Tristan’s third child in March 2021, and she gave birth to their son on December 1 last year.

It is understood Khloe was still in a relationship with Tristan when he had sex with Maralee, as she threw him a 30th birthday party that same month.

Tristan’s latest infidelity was played out in the first season of The Kardashians on Hulu, and it seemed like Khloe was ready to move on for good from her basketball player ex.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the pair were “strictly co-parenting” and that despite Tristan’s attempts to win Khloe back, she was “happy” in a new relationship with an investor.

Khloe and Tristan first started dating back in 2016, but their relationship hit the rocks when the NBA star was accused of cheating – just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter True in April 2018.

The reality star controversially decided to stand by Tristan, but less than one year later, he was caught kissing family friend Jordyn Woods at a house party in February 2019.

Khloe dumped the basketball player for good, but she decided to give their relationship another chance in 2020 – after they grew close during lockdown.

Months later, the couple split again in June 2021 after Tristan was accused of cheating with Instagram model Sydney Chase, but the pair reconciled towards the end of the year.

Just weeks later, Tristan’s paternity scandal hit headlines in December, putting an end to his relationship with Khloe once and for all.

Personal trainer Maralee Nichols gave birth to a baby boy on December 1, 2021, and insisted Tristan was the father in a paternity lawsuit.

Tristan admitted to having sex with the fitness model on his 30th birthday last March, but questioned whether he was really the father of her baby and requested a paternity test.

Weeks later, the NBA star revealed the results of the paternity test confirmed that he is, in fact, the baby’s father.

Tristan wrote on Instagram in January: “Today, paternity test results revealed that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols.”

“I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologise to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.”

Addressing Khloe directly, Tristan wrote: “Khloe, you don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation my actions have caused you.”

“You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Tristan is also father to his four-year-old son Prince, whom he shares with his ex Jordan Craig, and four-year-old daughter True, whom he shares with Khloe.