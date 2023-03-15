This is when the Love Island 2023 winter reunion will air

The final of the Love Island 2023 winter series took place on Monday night.

Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan were crowned the winners, after receiving 44% of the public vote.

Fans will miss watching the show at 9pm every night but thankfully, the reunion show is coming very soon.

Love Island: The Reunion will broadcast on Virgin Media Two from 9pm until 10.35pm on Sunday, March 19.

Maya Jama will host the special, which is sure to be filled with drama.

It will see the return of finalists Lana Jenkins and Ron Hall, Tom Clare and Samie Elishi, and Shaq Muhammad and Tanya Manhenga reunite and discuss life outside of the villa.

Other popular contestants such as Will Young, Jessie Wynter, Casey O’Gorman, Olivia Hawkins, Tanyel Revan and Zara Lackenby-Brown will also return for the reunion, along with Casa Amor stars and bombshells.

Love Island fans also won’t have long to wait for another season of the hit dating show, as it will return for another series this summer.

The summer series is expected to kick off in June, returning to Mallorca in Spain.