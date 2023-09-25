This is when the highly anticipated Big Brother reboot will begin

Big Brother is set to return to our screens later next month.

AJ Odudu and Will Best will host the highly anticipated reboot series, which will air on ITV2 and ITVX.

On Monday, it was announced that the show will kick off on October 8th at 9pm.

The highly anticipated Big Brother reboot will see a new cast of carefully selected housemates from all walks of life take up residence in the world’s most famous reality TV home for up to six weeks, with cameras capturing their every move, and the nation following every twist and turn.

The action will all play out under the roof of the iconic Big Brother house, which will be given its own contemporary new look ready for this reimagining of the show.

AJ and Will will share hosting duties, presiding over evictions and quizzing housemates on all of the goings on.

Davina McCall presented the show on Channel 4 from 2000 – 2010, before it moved to Channel 5 until 2018 where it was fronted by Brian Dowling and Emma Willis.