The fifth and final season is coming soon!

This is when The Bold Type is returning

Seasons one to four of The Bold Type dropped on Netflix back in February, and has proved to be a huge hit with viewers.

Set in New York City, the US series follows Jane Sloan (Katie Stevens), Cat Edison (Aisha Dee) and Sutton Brady (Meghann Fahy) – three millennials who work for global women’s magazine Scarlet.

The show was inspired by the life and career of former editor-in-chief of Cosmopolitan US Joanna Coles, who works as an executive producer on the series.

After binge-watching the show, fans have been dying for the fifth (and final) season to air after that cliff-hanger of an ending.

The good news is season five is set to premiere on Freeform in the US on May 26, and the following day on Hulu.

Unlike previous seasons which had 10+ episodes, the final instalment of the comedy-drama series will only have six episodes.

A release date has not yet been confirmed for the UK and Ireland, but we hope it’s soon!

If you haven't watched the show yet, here are some of the best reactions that will convince you that you should:

I have discovered the bold type.

Aaaannnnndddddddd good thing I have no social life because I am down the new rabbit hole. Honestly I am starting to build relationships with people on tv during this lockdown and I am a little bit worried — Nelle Andrew (@Nelle_Andrew) April 27, 2021

I am so obsessed with The Bold Type, I've binged all 4 seasons in a week😂🌸💗 — Sophie (@sophieroseblog) April 27, 2021

im so mad at myself for not starting the bold type sooner cos this is absolutely everything 😭😭😭😭 i just finished s1 and it's such a wonderful and perfect show — jodie 💛💛 (@maddiebxckley) May 1, 2021

Watched Netflix series after ages

>This Series The Bold Type👋👋👋😍😍😍😍 loved it — T Nassum (@alexxxaaaaaa123) April 27, 2021

i got addicted to the bold type — zo (@zonatomy) April 27, 2021

The Bold Type. the show I never knew I needed. — 𝙺𝙸𝚃 #FreeBritney (@_skeithles) April 27, 2021

the bold type is officially my favorite series of all time! I’ve experienced all the emotions just by watching it! 100% recommend it 😉 — Kika 🌙 (@sunsetbrock) April 28, 2021

Been binge watching ‘the bold type’ for the past two weeks I LOVE IT — Nadéa (@NadeaAdrianna) April 30, 2021

THE BOLD TYPE IS JUST SO GOOD LIKE I AM IN LOVE — ish✨ (@themoonknowsss) May 1, 2021

I can’t wait for the new season of The Bold Type it’s the best series I’ve ever watched — Sabhbh (@sabhbh2610) April 29, 2021

Just finished The Bold Type on Netflix and now I don’t know what to do with my life — Sammi 🦋 (@sammijaneholmes) April 27, 2021