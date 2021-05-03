Home Top Story This is when The Bold Type is returning

The fifth and final season is coming soon!

Seasons one to four of The Bold Type dropped on Netflix back in February, and has proved to be a huge hit with viewers.

Set in New York City, the US series follows Jane Sloan (Katie Stevens), Cat Edison (Aisha Dee) and Sutton Brady (Meghann Fahy) – three millennials who work for global women’s magazine Scarlet.

The show was inspired by the life and career of former editor-in-chief of Cosmopolitan US Joanna Coles, who works as an executive producer on the series.

After binge-watching the show, fans have been dying for the fifth (and final) season to air after that cliff-hanger of an ending.

The good news is season five is set to premiere on Freeform in the US on May 26, and the following day on Hulu.

Unlike previous seasons which had 10+ episodes, the final instalment of the comedy-drama series will only have six episodes.

A release date has not yet been confirmed for the UK and Ireland, but we hope it’s soon!

If you haven’t watched the show yet, here are some of the best reactions that will convince you that you should:

