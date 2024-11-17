This is when Maura Higgins will arrive in Australia for I’m A Celeb – after throwing fans off with trip to Las Vegas

Maura Higgins IS still set to appear on this year’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here, despite throwing fans off by taking a trip to Las Vegas this weekend.

The former Love Island star was rumoured to join the series, which kicks off tonight, as a late arrival.

However, the Longford native cast doubt on her appearance in the jungle when she jetted to Sin City on a star-studded brand trip with Space NK on Friday.

While Maura has been living it up in Vegas, staying at the lavish Venetian Hotel on the all-expenses-paid trip, insiders have confirmed she will arrive in Australia “imminently”.

An ITV source told MailOnline: “She will be arriving this week, the brand trip was always part of the schedule as Maura had agreed to it and it fit into her arrival dates for the Jungle.”

Maura is expected to join camp as a late arrival alongside Reverend Richard Coles.

This year’s cast already includes WAG Coleen Rooney, Corrie star Alan Halsall, social media star GK Barry, Irish boxing champ Barry McGuigan, and broadcaster Melvin Odoom.

Strictly star Oti Mabuse, N-Dubz singer Tulisa Contostavlos, radio host Dean McCullough, McFly singer Danny Jones, and Loose Woman star Jane Moore complete the lineup.