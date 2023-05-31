This is when Holly Willoughby will return to This Morning amid the Phillip Schofield scandal

Holly Willoughby will return to This Morning on Monday, June 5, despite speculation she may step down in wake of the Phillip Schofield scandal.

The 42-year-old hasn’t appeared on the show since her co-host announced his departure from the programme last week, after 20 years at the helm.

Amid the fall out of his exit, Holly took an extended half term break while Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary filled in for her.

Days after Phillip announced his departure from This Morning, the 61-year-old confessed to having an affair with a younger man, who previously worked on the show.

The relationship, which he described as “unwise but not illegal”, occurred while Phillip was still married to his wife of 30 years – Stephanie Lowe.

Phillip has since parted ways with ITV and his management agency YMU altogether, confessing that he had lied to both parties along with his colleagues and friends.

The TV personality also confessed to lying to the media about the affair.

After the news of his affair hit headlines, Holly released a statement on her Instagram Story saying: It’s taken time to process yesterday’s news.”

“When reports of this relationship first surfaced, I asked Phil directly if this was true and was told it was not. It’s been very hurtful to find out this was a lie. Holly x.”

The show has since been plagued by claims of “toxicity” behind the scenes, which has lead fans to believe Holly may step away from the show too.

However, The Sun has reported that Holly will return to This Morning on June 5 as planned, and will be joined by Alison Hammond on the sofa.

A source told the outlet: “She has made it clear she was one of the people Phil lied to and she has nothing to hide.”

“She will return to This Morning as planned on Monday and carry on like the professional she is. Holly has been affected by Phil’s actions and it has been very difficult.”

“She is devoted to This Morning however and will continue to do the best job she can for them.”

The news comes after Holly’s former colleague Eamonn Holmes called for her to step down from the show.

Speaking on Dan Wootton’s GB News show on Monday, he said: “Not only should Phillip go, but Holly should follow him close out the door.”

“I don’t think you will ever see Holly Willoughby back on the couch. There are people who say for her it’s not about what Phillip did, for her it’s not about protecting the young fellow involved or whatever.”

“There are people who are financial experts who will say this is about brand protection with her. She’s got her company and she’s got advertising deals, which suspiciously looks like she’s trying to distance herself from Phillip to protect those,” Eamonn alleged.