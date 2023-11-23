This is when Girls Aloud are playing Dublin’s 3Arena – and here’s how you can buy tickets

After weeks of speculation, Girls Aloud finally announced their highly anticipated reunion tour on Wednesday night.

Cheryl, Kimberley Walsh, Nadine Coyle and Nicola Roberts will be touring the UK and Ireland next year – including one date in Dublin and one date in Belfast, in honour of their late bandmate Sarah Harding.

The girl group announced the news via Instagram, paying homage to their hit discography, in particular their 2009 track The Promise.

Girls Aloud will play Dublin’s 3Arena on Saturday, May 18, 2024 and the SSE Arena in Belfast on Monday, May 20, 2024.

The popular girl group’s last Irish gig was back in 2013 when they played the 3Arena, formerly The O2, in support of their 2012 album Ten.

General tickets for The Girls Aloud Show will go on sale next Friday, December 1 at 10am GMT.

There will also be three presales; Artist presale goes live at 9am GMT on Wednesday, November 28, promoter presale starts at 9am GMT on Thursday, November 29, and venue presale also goes live at 9am GMT on Thursday, November 29.

Girls Aloud was formed on ITV talent show Popstars: The Rivals back in 2002, and were later named the biggest selling girl group of the 21st century.

In 2009, the popular girl group announced they were going on a year-long hiatus, but it wasn’t until 2012 that they reunited to celebrate their 10-year anniversary.

They officially disbanded in 2013, leaving fans across the world devastated. Now, the iconic girlband are reportedly set to reunite and are said to have dedicated their comeback song to their late bandmate Sarah Harding, who sadly died of cancer in 2021.