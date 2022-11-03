This is what Selena Gomez says about Justin Bieber in her new documentary

Selena Gomez’s new documentary will premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, November 4.

The film, titled ‘Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me’, spans over the past six years of the singer’s life.

The doc’s official synopsis reads: “After years in the limelight, Selena Gomez achieves unimaginable stardom. But just as she reaches a new peak, an unexpected turn pulls her into darkness.”

“This uniquely raw and intimate documentary spans her six-year journey into a new light.”

Fans will be dying to know if Selena mentions her famous ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber in the film.

While she doesn’t mention him by name, the former Disney star does talk about their breakup.

Selena and Justin dated on-and-off for eight years, before they officially called it quits in 2018.

Shortly after their split, the Canadian singer rekindled his romance with Hailey Baldwin in 2018.

That July, Justin proposed to the model during a trip to the Bahamas, and they secretly tied the knot in September 2018.

One year later, the couple exchanged vows for the second time at a star-studded ceremony in South Carolina.

In the documentary, Selena discusses writing her 2019 single ‘Lose You To Love Me’, which she penned about her split from Justin.

“It’s about more than just a lost love,” the 30-year-old explains. “It’s me learning to choose myself, to choose life. But also hoping that people can find grace and peace in that too.”

“The song is about knowing that you completely lost every part of who you are, just to rediscover yourself again.”

After years of being asked about her relationship with Justin because “everything was so public,” Selena admits: “I felt haunted by a past relationship that no one wanted to let go of.”

“But then I just moved past it. I wasn’t afraid anymore,” she continues.

“I feel like I had to go through the worst possible heartbreak ever and then just forgetting everything at the drop of a hand, it was really confusing.”

“But I just think that needed to happen and ultimately, it was the best thing that ever happened to me.”

The documentary was released just days after Selena and Hailey broke the internet by posing for a photo together, quashing rumours of a feud between them.

The photo opp took place shortly after Hailey addressed claims she “stole” Justin from Selena during her appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast in September.

Setting the record straight, the model told host Alex Cooper: “When him and I started hooking up, or anything of that sort, he was not in any relationship.”

“It’s not my character to mess with someone’s relationship, I would just never do that. I was raised better than that…”

“I think there are situations where you can still have back and forth with someone, but even that was not the situation,” Hailey continued.

“I can say period, point blank, that I was never with him when he was in a relationship with anybody. That’s the end of it.”

“I had been involved with [Justin] since I was 18. The timeline that I think is in question of us getting together and getting engaged, and him having been spending time with his ex before that… This is so crazy I’ve literally never talked about this ever.”

“I understand how it looks from the outside, and there’s a lot of perception there, but that was a situation where I know for a fact that it was the right thing for [Justin and Selena] to close that door.”

“They were not in a relationship at that time but of course, there’s a very long history there. It’s not my relationship and it has nothing to do with me so I respect that a lot, but I know that it closed a chapter and I think it was the best thing for him to move on and be engaged and get married and move on with his life in that way.”

The model went on to say: “It’s hard for me to talk about this because I don’t want to talk on either one of their behalf because it was their relationship and I honestly respect that very deeply, but I just know what was going on when we got back together.”

“And I know what had to happen for that to come back together in a healthy way. I think it was the most healthy, mature decision that he could’ve made. As a woman, I never would want to get into a relationship with someone, and be engaged and married to them, and think in the back of my mind, ‘I wonder if that was really closed for you.’”

“I know for a fact that the reason we were able to get back together was because it was very much closed [with Justin and Selena], and that was respectful to me.”

Opening up about the hate she’s received since going public with her relationship with Justin, Hailey said: “A lot of the hate comes from like ‘oh you stole him’, and I guess that comes from the fact that they wished he ended up with someone else. And that’s fine, you can wish that all you want, but that’s just not the case.”

“There’s a certain numbness that you get [from the hate]. It still happens to this day. If I was to go live right now, it would still be happening. You reach a point where you have to ignore it.”

“If we have moved on, why can’t you?” she added. “It’s hurtful and it’s bullying.”