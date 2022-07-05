This is what has caused the most Ofcom complaints on Love Island this season

Love Island has been hit with nearly 800 Ofcom complaints since it began four weeks ago.

The popular dating show returned to our screens last month and its’ first week, there were 200 complaints made to the media watchdog.

The programme received 167 complaints for the June 7 episode, which saw 19-year-old Gemma and 27-year-old Davide kiss.

Gemma later spoke about her and Davide’s age-gap, telling him: “It’s not an issue for me at all. I feel like if it was, I wouldn’t have wanted to get to know you in the first place. And as I’ve said, I’ve been speaking to guys and seeing guys who are much older than me.”

The show also received 93 complaints for its June 12 episode.

There has been a total of 781 complaints about Love Island to Ofcom so far, for concerns such as bullying, the wellbeing of the contestants, and some Islander’s lack of screen time.

A spokesperson for Ofcom told The Daily Star of the complaints: “On background, the main themes have been certain contestants being bullied; certain contestants’ wellbeing and mental health; the age gap between certain contestants and certain contestants being given more screen time in the main show edit than others.”

Ahead of the new season, ITV published details of their extended duty of care protocols.

Contributors on the show were offered video training and guidance covering inclusive language around disability, sexuality, race and ethnicity, behaviours and microaggressions.

The inclusion training, which Islanders are offered prior to entering the villa, consists of conversations chaired by BCOMS (Black Collective of Media in Sport) founder Leon Mann MBE and including DEI (Diversity, Equity & Inclusion) consultant Hayley Bennett, disability specialist Shani Dhanda and broadcaster Sean Fletcher.

These discussions tackle topics including inclusive language, behaviour, creating safe spaces and being a good ally.

Additionally, Islanders watched a video fronted by the show’s executive producer and head of welfare interviewing former Islanders about their experiences on the show, before they headed into the villa themselves.

The video included details on the two week period before they enter the Villa, how to cope being filmed 24/7, the interaction they will have with producers in the Villa, the support provided to family members, dealing with social media trolling, and adapting to life away from the show.

A full overview of the welfare service offered to islanders includes:

Comprehensive psychological support

Training for all Islanders on the impacts of social media and handling potential negativity

Training for all Islanders on financial management

Detailed conversations with Islanders regarding the impact of participation on the show

A proactive aftercare package which extends support to all Islanders following their participation on the show

Guidance and advice on taking on management after the show