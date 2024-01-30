This is what fans have to say about Georgia Steele on Love Island: All Stars

Fans of the hit ITV dating show have taken to their social media accounts to share their thoughts on Georgia Steele during Tuesday night’s episode of Love Island: All Stars.

During tonight’s show, viewers saw Molly Smith brand Georgia as “embarrassing” after word got out about her secret chats with Tom Clare.

Molly is currently coupled up with Tom, while Georgia is coupled up with Molly’s ex Callum.

Molly confronted Georgia about the situation and felt like she deserved a heads-up if Georgia wanted to get to know the boy she was coupled up with.

Molly later told Georgia: “You have the full right to crack on with Tom, I just would have liked to have been kept in the loop.”

Fans have taken to X to share their thoughts on Georgia’s actions in the villa.

Take a look at their reactions below:

“she coupled up with my ex” sorry georgia you actually coupled up with her ex of 4 YEARS #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/xosuswpy4K — et🦋 (@etaggx) January 30, 2024

it’s not true you’ve been pulling him all the time?? GEORGIA THIS IS RECORDED #LoveIsland #LoveIslandAllStars pic.twitter.com/YWzU8L6uFp — caprisun (@nahnahneya) January 30, 2024

Georgia can talk her way out as much as she wants but this will be her on movie night #loveisland #LoveIslandAllStars #AllStarspic.twitter.com/atG8emPf78 — Itsmaaaria (@Itsmaaaria22) January 30, 2024

Georgia S is going to have a nightmare on Movie Night 😂😂😂😂#LoveIsland #LoveIslandAllStars — Linda (Mags) (@magsloveslife2) January 30, 2024

Love Island continues on Wednesday night at 9pm on ITV2 and Virgin Media Two.