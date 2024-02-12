This is what fans are saying about tonight’s heart rate challenge on Love Island: All Stars

Fans were treated to one of Love Island’s highly-anticipated challenges on Monday night – the heart rate challenge.

Earlier in the night, Josh got a text that read: “Islanders, tonight you will get each other’s pulses racing in the All Star Heart Rate Challenge #ForbiddenRizzOnFire #DontSkipABeat”

Toby announced to the other islanders: “It’s the best challenge.”

The girls went up first to show the boys their best moves.

From cowgirls to playboy bunnies, the girls were dressed to impress.

Strutting across to the fire pit with handcuffs in hand, Georgia S said: “Who’s been naughty then?”

The boys were up next, with American footballers, cowboys, spacemen and devils taking to the fire pit.

Fans were quick to take to X to share their thoughts on the rather racy challenge.

One fan wrote: “Nah the girls actually killed it with this challenge!”

While a second said: “Not Molly biting Callum ear IKTR. #LoveIsland #LoveIslandAllStars”

OHHH MOLLY KNEW HAD TO GET CALLUMS HEART RACING IDC HE WAS GLEAMING #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/lltEYCyVx2 — zara 🇵🇸✰ ⁷ ⁴ (@snoozenini) February 12, 2024

Nah Toby is Hilarious asf for that spacesuit 💀 #LoveIsland — Tee (@ThereseA03) February 12, 2024

the way all the lads are being so respectful with georgia h’s boundaries makes me so happy 🥹 #LoveIsland — carlie (@folklaws) February 12, 2024

producers are messy as hell for showing Callum when Tom was dancing on Molly 😭 #loveisland pic.twitter.com/aHAoNnoo9s — Lindur (@Real_LindaLing) February 12, 2024

I knew molly and Callum would raise hearts for each other #LoveIsland — Parma Corderoy (@corderoy17) February 12, 2024

Molly and Tom were the couple who sent the least amount of pulses racing, with Sophie and Josh emerging victorious.

Love Island continues at 9pm on Tuesday on ITV2 and Virgin Media Two.