This is what everyone is saying about Jason Smyth’s dance on RTÉ’s Dancing With The Stars

Pic: Kyran O’Brien /kobpix
Aoife Butler
RTÉ’s Dancing With The Stars returned to screens tonight and saw Jason Smyth deliver an emotional performance that seemingly captured the hearts of fans.

Tonight’s theme was Dedicated Dance week.

The Paralympian performed a Viennese Waltz to John Mayer’s Daughters, with the routine dedicated to the 36-year-old’s two little girls – Evie, 8, and Lottie, 5.

Kyran O’Brien /kobpix

Speaking ahead of his performance, Jason told Evoke: “My girls love to dance, and even just before Christmas I got the opportunity to go and watch them dance at their performances, but I can’t actually ever see them. So, for me, this is something they love.”

“For me, this is the opportunity to connect with them a bit more and step into their world to do something that they love that I never really see them do. It’s more so about that father-daughter connection.”

Fans were moved by Jason’s performance and took to X to share their thoughts.

His performance was praised by the judges and scored him 20 points.

Dancing With The Stars returns next Sunday, February 18 at 6:30pm on RTÉ One.

