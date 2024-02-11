This is what everyone is saying about Jason Smyth’s dance on RTÉ’s Dancing With The Stars

RTÉ’s Dancing With The Stars returned to screens tonight and saw Jason Smyth deliver an emotional performance that seemingly captured the hearts of fans.

Tonight’s theme was Dedicated Dance week.

The Paralympian performed a Viennese Waltz to John Mayer’s Daughters, with the routine dedicated to the 36-year-old’s two little girls – Evie, 8, and Lottie, 5.

Speaking ahead of his performance, Jason told Evoke: “My girls love to dance, and even just before Christmas I got the opportunity to go and watch them dance at their performances, but I can’t actually ever see them. So, for me, this is something they love.”

“For me, this is the opportunity to connect with them a bit more and step into their world to do something that they love that I never really see them do. It’s more so about that father-daughter connection.”

Fans were moved by Jason’s performance and took to X to share their thoughts.

His performance was praised by the judges and scored him 20 points.

An absolutely beautiful waltz for Jason’s girls 🥰 Lets get behind this pair this evening and get immunity for them next week! ❤️#DWTSIrl pic.twitter.com/srv7C9Zvub — Paralympics Ireland (@ParalympicsIRE) February 11, 2024

Ah bless Karen, she’s so emotional this season. Loved that Viennese waltz from Jason and Karen #DWTSIRL — Elaine Cremin (@ElaineCremin) February 11, 2024

A gorgeous tribute to Jason’s daughters. I was gone as soon as the bunny appeared. #DWTSIRL — Paula Dooley (@pauladooley170) February 11, 2024

I have a disability so watching the inspiring @smyth_jason continues to remind me that ability & determination can overcome any limitation. Continuing to break down barriers, way to go……. #DWTSIRL — Anthony Shannon (@AnthonyShannon2) February 11, 2024

Dancing With The Stars returns next Sunday, February 18 at 6:30pm on RTÉ One.