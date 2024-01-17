This is what everyone is saying about Callum Jones and Molly Smith’s argument on Love Island

This is what everyone has said about Callum Jones and Molly Smith’s argument on tonight’s episode of Love Island.

The couple split up six months after dating for three years.

The heated discussion took place in the villa and saw the couple dishing all of the dirt on their past relationship.

Callum appeared to try and win Molly back at the start of the conversation by telling her she “looked beautiful.”

However, the 29-year-old rolled her eyes and said: “This is the most compliments I’ve ever had by the way. It’s took three and half years of me saying I just need a few little words of affirmation, you’ve been practising for the last six months on some random girls.”

The former scaffolder sighed and replied: “No, come on.”

The former couple opened up about their situation to the group as the pair could not agree on the reason why their 3-year-long relationship ended.

Molly insisted that her ex-boyfriend ended the relationship to “focus on his career.”

Callum snapped back and said: “No, we were having problems before I focused on anything else.”

The awkward situation has sent fans into a frenzy and many users have taken to X to share their thoughts on the argument.

One user wrote: “Callum and Molly need couples counselling not All Stars like I’m tireeeeeddddddddd #LoveIslandAllStars #LoveIsland“

Another commented: “How the hell are we watching Toby and Georgia S become couple therapists and counselling Molly & Callum – I didn’t expect All Stars to be like this #LoveIslandAllStars #LoveIsland”

Callum and Molly need couples counselling not All Stars like I’m tireeeeeddddddddd #LoveIslandAllStars #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/g7acMnhBXS — Dani (@daanitbtlia) January 17, 2024

How the hell are we watching Toby and Georgia S become couple therapists and counselling Molly & Callum – I did t it expect All Stars to be like this #LoveIslandAllStars #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/hgQ2FTjveo — Megan Armstrong (@meganchloa) January 17, 2024