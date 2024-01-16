Ad
This is what everyone is saying about Callum Jones and Molly Smith on Love Island: All Stars

Callum Jones chose to couple up with his ex Molly Smith on Tuesday night’s episode of Love Island: All Stars.

The couple met on the 2020 winter series of the dating show, with Callum famously returning from Casa Amor with bombshell Molly.

The pair dated for three years and broke up just six months ago.

Viewers of the show have since taken to X to comment on the bombshell pairing, with many believing the scenario to be “planned.”

One fan wrote: “Callum and Molly coincidentally splitting up only to end up on All Stars together and get back coupled up hmmm #LoveIsland”

While another said: “So they broke up to get back together on the show… get em out pls this isn’t marriage counseling #loveisland”

