Ad
HomeTop Story

Latest Posts

This is the wedding gift Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz requested from their guests

Isabelle Durso
Isabelle Durso

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz issued a special request to their guests after their star-studded $3.5m wedding on April 9.

The couple tied the knot in front of family, friends and a host of famous faces at a $80 million estate in Palm Beach, Florida owned by Nicola’s billionaire parents.

The newlyweds have since taken to their Instagram Stories to share their devastation over the war in Ukraine and issued an urgent plea.

Brooklyn, 23, and Nicola, 27, explained that they do not want wedding gifts and instead asked their guests and fans to donate to the crisis in Ukraine.

 

In an Instagram Story on Thursday, Brooklyn mentioned his father-in-law, Nelson Peltz, who made an emotional speech during the ceremony regarding Ukraine.

Brooklyn wrote: “Nelson spoke about this in his speech at our wedding…Nic and I are devastated about what is going in Ukraine and have asked for donations to @careorg in lieu of wedding gifts. Our link is below, anything helps!”

Nicola shared the same post to her own Instagram Story.

Instagram

Both Brooklyn and Nicola recently officially changed their names after their wedding.

Nicola will now go by Nicola Peltz Beckham, while Brooklyn’s full name is now Brooklyn Joseph Peltz Beckham.

Brooklyn has changed his Instagram handle to @brooklynpeltzbeckham, while Nicola changed hers to @nicolaannepeltzbeckham.

German Larkin for British Vogue

The bride wore a stunning Valentino gown for the occasion, while the groom wore a custom Dior suit by Kim Jones.

Celebrity guests included Gordon Ramsay, Venus and Serena Williams, Eva Longoria, and two of Victoria Beckham’s former Spice Girl bandmates – Mel B and Mel C.

Ad
Isabelle Durso

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

Contact us