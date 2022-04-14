This is the wedding gift Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz requested from their guests

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz issued a special request to their guests after their star-studded $3.5m wedding on April 9.

The couple tied the knot in front of family, friends and a host of famous faces at a $80 million estate in Palm Beach, Florida owned by Nicola’s billionaire parents.

The newlyweds have since taken to their Instagram Stories to share their devastation over the war in Ukraine and issued an urgent plea.

Brooklyn, 23, and Nicola, 27, explained that they do not want wedding gifts and instead asked their guests and fans to donate to the crisis in Ukraine.

In an Instagram Story on Thursday, Brooklyn mentioned his father-in-law, Nelson Peltz, who made an emotional speech during the ceremony regarding Ukraine.

Brooklyn wrote: “Nelson spoke about this in his speech at our wedding…Nic and I are devastated about what is going in Ukraine and have asked for donations to @careorg in lieu of wedding gifts. Our link is below, anything helps!”

Nicola shared the same post to her own Instagram Story.

Both Brooklyn and Nicola recently officially changed their names after their wedding.

Nicola will now go by Nicola Peltz Beckham, while Brooklyn’s full name is now Brooklyn Joseph Peltz Beckham.

Brooklyn has changed his Instagram handle to @brooklynpeltzbeckham, while Nicola changed hers to @nicolaannepeltzbeckham.

The bride wore a stunning Valentino gown for the occasion, while the groom wore a custom Dior suit by Kim Jones.

Celebrity guests included Gordon Ramsay, Venus and Serena Williams, Eva Longoria, and two of Victoria Beckham’s former Spice Girl bandmates – Mel B and Mel C.