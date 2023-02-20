This is the sweet way Barry Keoghan celebrated his first BAFTA win

Barry Keoghan picked up the award for Best Supporting Actor at the BAFTAs on Sunday night, for his role in The Banshees Of Inisherin.

The Summerhill native dedicated his first BAFTA to his son Brando, who he welcomed with his girlfriend Alyson Sandro last August, and the children from his hometown in Dublin.

In his acceptance speech, the 30-year-old said: “I should’ve planned this really… I’ve got a list here of who to thank. Martin [McDonagh], thank you.”

“I’m going to fly through this because I’m quite nervous. Martin, Colin [Farrell], Brendan [Gleeson], Kerry [Condon], the cast, the crew, the producers…”

“Ireland, Brando, this is for my son as well, Brando. For my mother, and also for the kids that are dreaming to be something from the area where I came from. This is for you,” Barry added.

Speaking in the winner’s room after the awards ceremony, the 30-year-old said he planned to go home and celebrate his big win with his son.

“I’m going to go home now and cuddle my son,” he gushed. “I love the bones of him.”

Barry also revealed he plans to keep his BAFTA award under a picture of his late mother, who sadly passed away when he was just 12-years-old.

Reflecting on what his win means for Ireland, the actor continued: “We’re an Island of great storytelling with amazing actors, and winning something like this helps the industry back home massively.”

“I think overall the Irish have 14 nominations at the Oscars – that’s crazy.”

“And I’m wearing red tonight. I should have worn green,” he joked.