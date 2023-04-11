This is the swanky hotel US President Joe Biden is staying in during his Dublin visit

The swanky Dublin hotel US President Joe Biden will be staying in has been revealed.

The 80-year-old will journey to Belfast, Louth, Dublin and Mayo during his visit to Ireland this week, which will mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

On Tuesday night, Biden will land in Belfast on Air Force One at around 9pm, where he will be greeted by British prime minister Rishi Sunak.

Biden’s first engagement will take place on Wednesday, when he meets with Sunak at a city centre hotel in Belfast.

He will then deliver a public address at Ulster University, where he will be joined by the North’s political leaders and representatives from youth, business and civic communities.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre previously announced the US President will travel to Belfast to mark the “tremendous progress” that has been made since signing the agreement, “and to underscore the readiness of the United States to support Northern Ireland’s vast economic potential to the benefit of all communities.”

After his university visit, Biden will head to Dublin Airport, before travelling to Co. Louth for a walk about Carlingford Castle.

The 80-year-old will be invited to delve into the history of great-great-grandfather Owen Finnegan here, who left for the US in the 1840s.

Biden will then travel back to Dublin, where he will stay at the five-star Conrad Hotel for the night – ahead of a long day of engagements on Thursday.

There has been huge preparations for his stay at the luxury hotel, and Earlsfort Terracе, where the hotel is located, has been completely closed off until Saturday.

On the morning of April 13, he will meet with Michael D Higgins at Áras an Uachtaráin – where he is likely to be introduced to the Irish President’s beloved Bernese Mountain dogs, Bród and Misneach.

Biden will then have a meeting with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at the Farmleigh estate.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar described President Biden’s upcoming visit as “an opportunity to celebrate and renew the strong political, economic and personal ties that bind our two countries”.

Adding that it would be a “privileged and special moment,” Leo said: “Joe Biden has always been a friend of Ireland. Over many decades, and to this day, he has supported the cause of peace in Ireland and the Good Friday Agreement.”

“He stood with us as we navigated the difficult consequences of Brexit.”

“When we spoke recently in the White House, President Biden was clear that in celebrating the Good Friday Agreement, we should be looking ahead, not backwards. We need to continue working together as true partners to fulfil the potential of all the people who call this island their home.”

On Thursday afternoon, Biden will address the Oireachtas, making him the fourth US President to do so – following John F Kennedy, Ronald Reagan and Bill Clinton.

The US President will then wrap up his tour of Dublin with a banquet dinner at Dublin Castle that evening.

On Friday, Biden will travel to Ballina in Co. Mayo – the home of his great-great-great-grandfather Edward Blewitt, who emigrated to the US in 1850 and settled in his hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania.

The 80-year-old will conclude his visit with a public address outside St Muredach’s Cathedral in Ballina by the river Moy on Friday evening.

It’s understood Edward Blewitt supplied the bricks for that same church back in 1828.

President Biden will then head back to the US via Dublin Airport on Friday night.