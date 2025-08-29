This is the song fans believe Sabrina Carpenter penned about Barry Keoghan on her new album

Sabrina Carpenter released her highly anticipated new album, Man’s Best Friend, on Friday.

Man’s Best Friend features 12 songs, including the album’s certified platinum lead single, Manchild, which debuted directly at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

In a post shared on Instagram this morning, Sabrina confirmed she penned the songs about “heartbreak, disappointment and poor choices” – and fans think they’ve worked out one song she definitely wrote about her Irish ex-boyfriend Barry Keoghan.

While most of the songs could have been inspired by the actor, Nobody’s Son has fans convinced it’s about him.

The song’s lyrics read: “‘Hi, I hope you’re great, I think it’s time we took a break, So I can grow emotionally’ That’s what he said to me.”

“Here we go again, crying in bed/What a familiar feeling/All my friends in love/ And I’m the one they call for a third-wheeling/ Probably should’ve guessed he’s like the rest/ So fine and so deceiving/There’s nobody’s son/Not anyone left for me to believe in

“Me? No, yeah, I’m good/Just thought that he eventually would/Cave and rеach out/But no siree, he discovered sеlf-control (He discovered it this week)/This week (Oh).”

The lyrics of the bridge read: “That boy is corrupt (Ah)/Could you raise him to love me, maybe?/He sure fucked me up/And, yes, I’m talkin’ ’bout your baby/That boy is corrupt (Ah)/Get PTSD on the daily/He sure fucked me up/And, yes, I’m talkin’ ’bout your baby.”

Sabrina celebrated the release of her new album on Instagram today by writing: “How special to make something out of pure inspiration and zero pressure. I don’t think I’ve had greater memories making something before.

“I made the whole record with 3 of my best most brilliant friends Amy, Jack and John. And if i could turn back time and relive these memories i would. God damn we had so much fun! and you can hear it!

“It’s a real party for heartbreak, a celebration of disappointment! It’s laughing at yourself and your poor choices as everything is falling apart, it’s wondering how loyalty and love always gets you back to third wheeling, spoken sarcastically like a true 25 year old!”

Sabrina added: “PS – I encourage you to listen loud, in order, top to bottom, with friends or by yourself! this is sonically and lyrically my favorite way to experience this album! (Glass of white wine/ go go juice optional)”

Sabrina and Barry were first linked in December 2023, before going public with their romance at the Met Gala in May 2024.

Months later, it was reported that the couple’s relationship was “on-and-off” before they ultimately split from good in December 2024.

While their split was subject to plenty of speculation, a source told Us Weekly that the pair were simply “at different places in their lives”.

If Nobody’s Son is about Barry, it wouldn’t be the first time Sabrina has penned a song about the Dublin native.

Her hit songs Bed Chem and Please, Please, Please from her last album, Short ‘n’ Sweet, are said to be about the Irish actor.

Barry, 32, even starred in her music video for Please, Please, Please.