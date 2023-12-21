This is the REAL reason why Rachel McAdams didn’t partake in the Mean Girls reunion

Rachel McAdams has revealed why she chose not to attend the Mean Girls reunion.

Last month, the cast of the hit 2004 film reunited for an advert for Walmart, which saw all the women reprising their iconic roles.

Lindsay Lohan (Cady Heron), Amanda Seyfried (Karen Smith) and Lacey Chabert (Gretchen Wieners) returned to the small screen to promote the chain’s Black Friday sales.

the cast of MEAN GIRLS reunited for a Black Friday commercial pic.twitter.com/8Jkt3liu95 — popculture (@notgwendalupe) November 1, 2023

The film’s legendary “mean girl”, Regina George (Rachel McAdams) was noticeably not present.

The 45-year-old actress has now opened up to Variety on why she didn’t appear alongside her former cast mates.

“I don’t know; I guess I wasn’t that excited about doing a commercial if I’m being totally honest,” she began.

“A movie sounded awesome, but I’ve never done commercials, and it just didn’t feel like my bag.”

She then revealed she was unaware that all her former cast mates would be making a comeback: “Also…I didn’t know that everyone was doing it. I would, of course, always love to be part of a Mean Girls reunion and hang with my plastics, but yeah, I found that out later.”

In the interview, The Notebook actress also revealed that she discussed a potential cameo in the new Mean Girls: The Movie Musical.

“Tina and I sort of dabbled with a few ideas, but it was tough to make it all work in the end.”

“I was really down for whatever she wanted to do. I think the direction it went in will be fantastic and I cannot wait to see it.”

The film is set to hit Irish cinemas on January 19 2024.