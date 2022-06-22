Ad
HomeReality TV

Latest Posts

This is the REAL reason Gemma Owen and Jacques O’Neill broke up before appearing on Love Island

From Lifted Entertainment
Emma Costigan
Emma Costigan

We finally know the real reason Gemma Owen and Jacques O’Neill broke up before they appeared on Love Island.

The 19-year-old, who is the daughter of footballer Michael Owen, was stunned last week when her rugby player ex entered the villa as a bombshell.

The former couple had been in a year-long relationship before they called it quits during the summer of 2020.

©ITV

Speaking to The Sun, a close friend of Jacques has revealed the pair broke up after the 23-year-old took up a spot in Super League club, Castleford Tigers.

His move forced the couple into a long-distance relationship, as they lived a two-hour drive apart.

“Jacques was really focussed on his rugby career,” the source explained.

“Even though he was in a relationship with Gemma, he didn’t want to let that stop him from taking the chance to play for Leeds.”

From Lifted Entertainment

“He moved two hours away from where she lives in Cheshire.”

“Things between them went downhill pretty quickly while trying long-distance. They didn’t last long after that,” the insider added.

Love Island fans were previously convinced the rugby star entered the villa to win his ex-girlfriend back.

However, Jacques is currently coupled up with paramedic Paige Thorne, and the pair enjoyed a steamy night in the Hideaway on Tuesday.

From Lifted Entertainment

Meanwhile, Gemma is currently loved-up with fishmonger Luca Bish.

The source added that Jacques “wouldn’t dare get back with Gemma” because his rugby friends would give him “too much stick”.

From Lifted Entertainment

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

Couple up this summer with NOW, the home of brilliant entertainment!

NOW is the official sponsor of Love Island 2022 on Virgin Media Two.

Ad
Emma Costigan

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

Contact us