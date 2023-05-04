This is the new favourite to host The Late Late Show – after Claire Byrne pulls herself out of the race

Claire Byrne has taken herself out of the running for The Late Late Show hosting gig.

The broadcaster had been tipped to take over the coveted presenting role after Ryan Tubridy announced his shock departure from RTÉ’s flagship show.

According to The Irish Independent, the mum-of-three said: “I have a young family, a busy home life and a full-time radio job that I love, and right now, that is enough for me.”

“While I’d never rule out other TV projects, The Late Late Show should be presented by someone who can give it the time and dedication that it deserves,” Claire continued.

The broadcaster said she was “honoured” to have her name linked to “such a prestigious broadcasting role”.

“The show is an iconic one which demands huge commitment from the presenter, as demonstrated so well by Ryan, Pat [Kenny] and Gay [Byrne].”

According to Paddy Power, Sarah McInerney is the new favourite to replace Ryan on The Late Late Show.

Sarah has odds at 6/4 to take on the coveted presenting gig.

Rachael Kane, a spokesperson for Paddy Power, said: “Claire Byrne has been the clear favourite and by far the most popular choice with our customers ever since Miriam O’Callaghan bowed out early doors.”

“Sarah McInerney is now the third woman to have occupied the favourite slot but with the race to replace Ryan Tubridy already having more twists and turns than a tractor on the Toy Show we could be in for a few more surprises.”

The broadcaster is closely followed by Patrick Kielty and Baz Ashmawy, with respective odds at 2/1 and 8/1.

Miriam O’Callaghan had been the initial frontrunner for The Late Late Show; however, she pulled herself out of the running early on.

At the time, she told her social media followers: “The Late Late Show is an incredible programme. It’s not just the jewel in the crown of Irish broadcasting, it’s also an institution stitched into the fabric of Irish life. Ryan has done a superb job presenting it for the past 14 years.”

“Although the speculation about me being one of the favourites to take over the Late Late Show is very flattering, that won’t be happening as I’m not throwing my hat into the ring to be considered.”

“I love what I do too much on Prime Time to leave it, and what we do in current affairs as a team really matters, and can actually change lives. It’s what I love doing most of all as a broadcast journalist, and I’m not prepared to give that up for any show,” she confessed.

Miriam continued at the time: “Just this week for instance, I am in New York interviewing Bill and Hillary Clinton to mark 25 years of the Good Friday Agreement, which brought peace to our shared island. It may be an imperfect peace, but the horrific violence of the past is gone. These are the kind of interviews and story that matter to me.”

“Interestingly, last night I found the letter I wrote fourteen years ago, the last time the role of presenter of the Late Late Show was up for grabs. In it I told management that I was withdrawing my name from the ring on that occasion too, saying I no longer wanted to be considered for the job if I had to leave Prime Time, and the position – fourteen years on – remains exactly the same.”

Miriam concluded her statement by writing: “I’ve been lucky enough to present the iconic Late Late Show twice, and I loved the experience.”

“I wish whoever does go for the job the very best – it’s a brilliant opportunity and very exciting. I also wish my heartiest congratulations in advance to whoever gets it – what a joyous role, enjoy!”