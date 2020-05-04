This is the new binge-worthy series everyone is watching on Netflix

If there was ever a time for binge-watching TV, now is the time.

With people in lockdown all over the world, streaming service Netflix is seeing more demand than ever, and luckily there are some stellar new shows to watch.

Hollywood – a new series created by the incredible Ryan Murphy has become an instant hit with viewers at home, already now in the top 3 most-watched shows on the streaming service in just four days.

Ryan has been behind some of the world’s biggest TV hits, including Glee, American Horror Story, Nip/Tuck, and Netflix original The Politician.

Now he is back with a salacious, emotional and scary portrayal of the realities of Hollywood, how desperate people will get for the chance to make it, to the sordid transactions that take place behind closed doors, to the inequality that still exists today.

Taking place in the post World War II era, the show follows a group of aspiring filmmakers and actors, trying to make the big time.

In an intriguing twist, while the story is massively fictional, some of the characters and their names are real.

Viewers have been applauding Jim Parsons, of Big Bang Theory fame, for his terrifying performance as a Harvey Weinstein type, luring young men into his agency with the promise of stardom, in return for his own sexual pleasure.

There is no doubt that this series will sweep the board at next year’s awards season (although shows like the Globes may be delayed).

Viewers have been flocking to social media to share their love for the show, just as much as critics have been, take a look:

I watched #HollywoodNetflix and I laughed, cried, stood on my couch screaming “YES!” Then a sigh of relief as I finished. Yes. We have a lovely tv program and I am here for it. — Chase Stokes (@hichasestokes) May 2, 2020

The opening to #HollywoodNetflix is so good omg. Ryan Murphy gets me everytime. pic.twitter.com/chHA3Zji9a — Joanna 🍒 (@joanna_cam22) May 4, 2020

when is season 2 dropping? asking for the people #HollywoodNetflix

pic.twitter.com/lPaReWnTTq — ً (@voguesrare) May 4, 2020

They really said ” let’s bless the fans with the cutest cast ever ” #HollywoodNetflix pic.twitter.com/OvbdziY0Dt — Nienke :)! 🌻 (@NienoTheater) May 3, 2020

the way i love this duo more than anything #HollywoodNetflix pic.twitter.com/n9PW26e7IT — sasu loves hollywood (@bIainesams) May 3, 2020

#HollywoodNetflix is everything and more.. Everybody say thank you Mr. Murphy.. pic.twitter.com/tcZk9JAzwL — Elias A. Hinojosa (@EliasAHino) May 4, 2020

Hollywood is steaming on Netflix worldwide now.